Best Dead Island 2 graphics settings for RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super

Dead Island 2 is finally here. The survival-horror title brings plenty of improvements over its prequel. These upgrades can be observed in its visuals, physics, and more. Despite being a next-gen title graphically, its system requirements are fairly moderate. For the GPU, developer Deep Silver recommends only an RTX 2070 Super, which most modern graphics cards can beat in terms of performance.

Nvidia's mid-range offerings, the 2060 and 2060 Super, were among the first RTX cards that popularized real-time ray tracing in video games. Despite falling short of the recommended GPU for Dead Island 2, these two products can deliver exceptional performance at 1080p at a consistent and locked 60 FPS if the settings are adjusted correctly.

This guide will offer a closer look at the best Dead Island 2 graphics settings for Nvidia's RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super.

RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super run Dead Island 2 surprisingly well

The PC version of Dead Island 2 is optimized well, ensuring a smooth gameplay experience on most modern hardware. However, as the RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super do not meet this title's recommended GPU requirements, one may need to adjust some settings to maximize the game's potential.

This guide offers suggestions to optimize the gameplay experience by striking a balance between high framerates and visual quality. By adjusting various graphics settings — such as Material Quality, Indirect Shadows, and more — users can easily run this title on Nvidia's RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super and get a smooth experience.

Best graphics settings for Dead Island 2 with the RTX 2060

Display

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Window Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen VSync: No

No Maximum Framerate: Unlimited

Unlimited Field of View: As per the player's preference

As per the player's preference Motion Blur: As per the player's preference

Advanced

Overall Quality: Custom

Custom Anti Aliasing: Temporal AA High

Temporal AA High View Distance: High

High Post Processing: Medium

Medium Shadows: Medium

Medium Textures: High

High Effects: High

High Foliage Detail: High

High SSAO: Medium

Medium Indirect Shadows: Medium

Medium Depth of Field: As per the player's preference

As per the player's preference Screen Space Reflections: Medium

Medium Material Quality: High

High Shading Quality: High

High AMD Fidelity Super Resolution 2: Off

Off AMD Fidelity Variable Shading: Off

Best graphics settings for Dead Island 2 with the RTX 2060 Super

Display

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Window Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen VSync: No

No Maximum Framerate: Unlimited

Unlimited Field of View: As per the player's preference

As per the player's preference Motion Blur: As per the player's preference

Advanced

Overall Quality: Custom

Custom Anti Aliasing: Temporal AA High

Temporal AA High View Distance: High

High Post Processing: Medium

Medium Shadows: Medium

Medium Textures: Ultra

Ultra Effects: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Detail: High

High SSAO: High

High Indirect Shadows: Medium

Medium Depth of Field: As per the player's preference

As per the player's preference Screen Space Reflections: Medium

Medium Material Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shading Quality: High

High AMD Fidelity Super Resolution 2: Off

Off AMD Fidelity Variable Shading: Off

These recommended settings are optimal for playing Dead Island 2 on the RTX 2060 or RTX 2060 Super. However, you can adjust these settings to your liking if you're not satisfied with the results.

For instance, if you want more frames per second, you can use AMD FSR or lower the resolution and/or a few settings to achieve the desired performance. Similarly, if you want higher image quality at the cost of FPS, you can turn up a few settings or increase Dead Island 2's resolution.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

