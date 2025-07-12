Having the best Grass Wonder build in Umamusume Pretty Derby can help you win some of its most competitive middle and long-distance races. As the trainer of your very own Umamusume, it’s your job to shape her into a reliable contender, one that knows when to hold back and when to strike.

Ad

With the right stats, card setup, and a solid understanding of how she runs, you can turn Grass Wonder into a consistent closer in nearly every race she enters.

This article will highlight the most effective Grass Wonder build guide in Umamusume Pretty Derby.

What is the best Grass Wonder build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby?

Grass Wonder is a composed, elegant runner who excels at pushing to the lead at the last second. Armed with a strong finish, she is a solid choice for builds that emphasize speed and power because of her natural stat benefits, particularly when combined with abilities that help in her stamina recovery or improve her positioning.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here is a quick overview you can use to bring out the best in Grass Wonder:

Primary stat - Focus on Speed as your main stat. This will allow Grass Wonder to stay competitive with the front of the pack and ensure her unique skill has the best chance of triggering when it matters most, on the final straight.

on Speed as your main stat. This will allow Grass Wonder to stay competitive with the front of the pack and ensure her unique skill has the best chance of triggering when it matters most, on the final straight. Secondary stat - Power is her ideal secondary stat. It boosts her acceleration, helps her handle corners more efficiently, and supports her signature Sashi (mid-pack chaser) style. A strong Power stat makes her much more effective during turns and the final sprint.

is her ideal secondary stat. It boosts her acceleration, helps her handle corners more efficiently, and supports her signature Sashi (mid-pack chaser) style. A strong Power stat makes her much more effective during turns and the final sprint. Optional stats - Add a good amount of Stamina so she can maintain pace over longer distances, especially in 2400m+ races. A decent Wit stat also helps improve her race awareness, reducing the chances of her getting blocked or wasting skill activations. You can deprioritize Guts, unless you’re specifically training for PvP or Team Stadium.

Ad

Read more — Best Taiki Shuttle build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Card setup

Grass Wonder performs best when you lean into her strengths. Here’s a recommended card setup that supports both her stats and skill synergy:

3 Speed Cards

2 Power Cards

1 Stamina or Intelligence Card (flexible depending on your needs)

If you’re preparing her for long-distance events, feel free to swap one Speed or Power card for another Stamina card. If you want smoother positioning and more reliable skill activations, consider sliding in an Intelligence card instead.

Ad

Best skills

Skills play a major role in Grass Wonder’s ability to surge ahead when it counts. She shines in the final leg of a race, so you must prioritize skills that support late-stage acceleration, stamina management, and positioning.

Here are some of the most useful skills for Grass Wonder in Umamusume Pretty Derby:

Focused Mind - This is the ability that makes Grass Wonder unique. It gives her a speed boost when she overtakes another runner in the final stretch.

- This is the ability that makes Grass Wonder unique. It gives her a speed boost when she overtakes another runner in the final stretch. Second Wind - These stamina recovery skills are great for long or medium-distance races.

- These stamina recovery skills are great for long or medium-distance races. Late Charge - These are essential for making that final push work. They increase her burst speed in the closing phase and pair well with her unique skill.

- These are essential for making that final push work. They increase her burst speed in the closing phase and pair well with her unique skill. Race Awareness - Helps her avoid getting blocked or trapped behind other runners. These skills improve consistency and make it easier for her to break out when it’s time to overtake.

Ad

In longer races, these abilities will enable Grass Wonder to reach its full potential. While early-game dominance is great, her true value comes out in the mid-to-late stages. That’s why it’s a good idea to focus your build around those moments, even if her start seems slower than others.

Also read — Best Silence Suzuka build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Ghosh Bhargav is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Call of Duty titles. His lifelong love for video games propelled him to pursue this career despite his background in engineering, and he finds it incredibly rewarding so far.



Bhargav relies on trustworthy sources and meticulous fact-checking practices as he strives to deliver accurate and up-to-date content. His articles have fetched over 300K views in just a few months. YouTuber Pewdiepie’s career trajectory has always inspired him.



Bhargav's gaming journey began at a young age with Super Mario Bros, and he loves to relive the fond memories he associates with the franchise. Currently, he plays a variety of single-player and multiplayer titles on PC, with Assassin's Creed Black Flag being one of those games he would readily drop into given a Jumanji-type scenario.



He recommends the Red Dead or Grand Theft Auto series to beginners as their immersive gameplay bridges the gap between real life and virtual play. Bhargav’s creativity is not just limited to writing. He also enjoys giving life to his imagination via sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.