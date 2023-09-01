5 best grenade launchers in Armored Core 6

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon by FromSoftware gives players the chance to battle against enemies while piloting a mech. The style of gameplay is quite different from the "Soulslike" games, but there are some striking similarities that exist in Armored Core and FromSoftware's signature series if you look hard enough. One of these similarities is the ability to create different builds for characters, but in Armored Core 6's case, the builds come in the form of mechs.

Mechs in the game are made up of several interchangeable components that can be bought or earned as rewards. Changing individual parts of a mech can change the way it moves and deals with enemies during combat.

One of the interchangeable parts for a mech is their weapon, and grenade launchers are some of the most effective weapons in the game. If you want to build a mech and are wondering what the best grenade launcher is in the game, check out this list.

IRIDIUM, Stun Bomb Launcher, and three other Grenade Launchers that are worth using in Armored Core 6

1) DIZZY Grenade Launcher

The DIZZY has the biggest blast radius among all Grenade Launchers in Armored Core 6 (Image via FromSoftware)

One of the best qualities of Grenade Launchers in Armored Core 6 is its huge blast radius. A well-placed shot from one can easily eliminate several enemies at once. This means that Grenade Launchers can help you conserve ammo and clear stages quickly for an S-rank run that provides more funds.

The DIZZY has the biggest blast radius among the other launchers in this weapon category, which more than makes up for its low ammo capacity.

2) IRIDIUM Grenade Launcher

The IRIDIUM is a lightweight option for Grenade Launcher's in Armored Core 6 (Image via FromSoftware)

The IRIDIUM is available after mission 11 has been completed. It can be bought for 91,000 COAM from the parts shop as soon as it becomes available, provided that you have enough funds to purchase it.

While it does have a slow reload speed of 6.3, it is lightweight enough that upon hitting and staggering a target, an agile mech can swoop in for a quick melee combo.

3) DF-GR-07 GOU-CHEN

The GOU-CHEN is a pure damage dealer in Armored Core 6 (Image via FromSoftware)

The Gou-chen becomes available for purchase from the shop upon completing Training Mission Intermediate Support 3: Tetrapod ACs. It costs 140,000 credits, so players who want to acquire it will need to do some saving up.

The Gou-chen has an incredible damage output, but it has a slow reload time. The best way to use it is to pair it with a quick weapon that can be used for immediate follow-up shots or for taking out multiple small targets at once.

4) WS-1200 Therapist Stun Bomb Launcher

The Stun Bomb Launcher does exactly what the name says and more. The WS-1200 fires several projectiles that cause electric damage to build up quickly, and mechs that have been hit by it take huge amounts of burst damage while getting stunned.

The Stun Bomb Launcher becomes available once you complete Mission 14: Ocean Crossing, and it can be purchased for 138,000 COAM. This weapon is worth investing in. It does have a bit of a learning curve, but once it has been mastered, it becomes absolutely lethal, even in PvP.

5) MA-T-222 KYORAI Napalm Bomb Launcher

The KYORAI Napalm Launcher fires several incendiary grenades per shot (Image via FromSoftware)

The Napalm Bomb Launcher becomes available upon completing Mission 11: Atack the Waypoint and is available for a very affordable 91,000 COAM. This weapon is lightweight, making it excellent for builds that want to be maneuverable and explosive at the same time.

This weapon is capable of launching three incendiary grenades that leave behind fire on the ground. Enemies that are caught in the fire will take some damage over time if they don't perish from the original explosion.

These are the best Grenade Launchers available in Armored Core 6. If you are looking for the right melee weapon to pair with your Grenade Launcher, check out this list of the five best melee weapons in the game.