5 best melee weapons in Armored Core 6

Armored Core 6 gives you the opportunity to build the mech of your dreams and then take it into battle. The game boasts an incredibly robust customization system that allows you to change the individual components of a mech to create a unique build that caters to your wants and needs. Among the most important parts of a build are its weapons.

Weapons allow a mech to be effective in combat, and there are a plethora of options available for use in Armored Core 6. Guns and grenade launchers can be used to deal with enemies who are far away, while melee weapons are great for when the fighting becomes up close and personal.

With such a huge selection of melee weapons available, it might be hard to choose one to put on a mech. To help you make this decision, here is a list of the best melee weapons in the game.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The Chainsaw, Stun Baton, and three other amazing melee weapons in Armored Core 6

1) VP-67EB (Stun Baton)

As the name implies, this weapon can stun enemies in Armored Core 6 (Image via FromSoftware)

The Stun Baton is only capable of doing under 230 points of damage in Armored Core 6. In fact, it has the lowest damage output among all melee weapons in the title. However, what makes it a great option is its ability to temporarily immobilize enemies with an electric charge. This weapon shines in close-quarter combat against fast-moving enemies.

The Stun Baton becomes available in the second chapter of the game. It can be acquired for 94,000 COAM, which means you can get it without having to farm too much for money.

2) Vvc-770LB (Laser Blade)

The Laser Blade does a huge amount of damage (Image via FromSoftware)

The Laser Blade is a classic mech weapon in Armored Core 6. The weapon is effective in taking out even the biggest enemies in the game, as it deals a whopping 1630 base damage. However, it does trade its raw power for some speed, and it is not great for stringing together multiple strikes all at once.

The Laser Blade is best paired with a gun that can do quick follow-up shots or deal decent damage before going in for the kill.

3) WB-0010 Double Trouble (Chainsaw)

The Chainsaw is capable of stringing together huge amounts of damage in Armored Core 6 (Image via FromSoftware)

The Chainsaw has a base damage of 1025. However, it can multiply this number as it can easily strike an enemy several more times before letting them go. However, missing a target with this weapon could leave your mech exposed to counterattacks (due to its attack animation).

The Chainsaw has a steeper learning curve compared to other melee weapons in the game. However, once you learn to time your strikes correctly, it becomes a dominant force.

4) PB-033M ASHMEAD (Pile Bunker)

The PB-033M is one of the default weapons in Armored Core 6 (Image via FromSoftware)

If you quickly move past the default weapons offered in Armored Core 6, you might miss the Pile Bunker entirely since it is accessible very early on. However, it is a melee weapon that is capable of dealing huge amounts of damage.

The base damage of the Pile Bunker is 1688. This weapon is best used for strength builds as it weighs 4180 and has a very limited range. It can be cumbersome, but if it hits, enemies will definitely feel it.

5) 44-143 HMMR (Plasma Thrower)

The Plasma Thrower is a multi-purpose melee weapon that does more than just strike enemies (Image via FromSoftware)

The Plasma Thrower has a base damage of 1381. However, it can be charged, allowing it to do more damage.

Aside from doing massive amounts of damage when charged, the Plasma Thrower scatters mines that damage enemies in an area. Furthermore, it is one of the lighter melee weapons in Armored Core 6, making it ideal for agility-based builds and for quick follow-up shots against enemies.

These are some of the best melee weapons that can be used for building a powerful mech in Armored Core 6. If you want to check out more guides for building a powerful AC, check out some of the most overpowered builds in the game.