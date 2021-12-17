Best Halo Infinite controller settings for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Accessibility has been one of the biggest selling points of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer and campaign.

Its cross-platform feature is one of the best in the market, as 343 Industries has provided an array of controller support and settings in the game.

Players can go about a variety of ways to play Halo Infinite, and tinker with the settings as they see fit.

However, Xbox One or Series X/S players who are new to the game and the Halo franchise might have a hard time selecting a controller setting that will fit their playstyle the best.

Hence, this article will talk about some of the recommended settings that players can look into for Halo Infinite, before understanding how the controller settings work, and how they can tweak them to fit their playstyle.

Top controller settings for Halo Infinite

1) Look Acceleration and Sensitivity

Look Acceleration: 4

Look Sensitivity (Horizontal): 6.0

Look Sensitivity (Vertical): 6.0

The Look Acceleration feature dictates how fast the player’s Spartan will move, to maximimize turning speed when the right thumbstick is navigated.

With a higher Look Acceleration value the Spartan will accelerate faster, while lower value will tone down movement speed considerably, allowing the player to have more control of the character.

Look Sensitivity, on the other hand, directly affects what the max turning speed is. And just like with Acceleration, increasing Sensitivity will increase turning speed, and lowering it will offer more control.

With the above recommended settings, players will be able to respond to incoming threats much more quickly, however, the movement will not be fast enough that they lose control of their character’s movement.

2) Deadzone (Move Thumbstick)

Center Deadzone: 0

Maximum Input Threshold: 10

Axial Deadzone: 0

For those unaware, Deadzone is the feature that helps players counter thumbstick drift, which often occurs when the controller sticks get damage or wear out over years of use. Drift will allow the character in the game to look around or move automatically when the players are not controlling them or even have the controller in their hands.

The above settings are for those Halo players whose controllers are still working optimally,

However, if some gamers do face a drift with their device, then increasing the Deadzone values will be the best way to go. Players are advised to increase the values to the point that the Spartan does not look around when their hands are not on the controller.

3) Input Threshold (Look Thumbstick)

Center Deadzone: 0

Maximum Input Threshold: 15

Axial Deadzone: 0

The Maximum Input Threshold dictates maximum input based on how far away the thumbstick is from its outer edge. Higher values will mean that Halo Infinite players will be required to push the stick closer to the edge to get maximum input.

Hence, compared to the Move Thumbstick, the Look has more Input Threshold, as it will allow the player to aim as carefully as possible.

As for the Deadzone values, it’s important that players keep it at 0 if they do not have any drift with their sticks.

