Best heavy build for The Finals

The Finals was officially launched during The Game Awards 2023, and it's time to smash enemies in the arena. Like most shooter games, you are free to customize your builds to develop and enhance your play style. The game offers three build types: Light, Medium, and Heavy. Customizing your build involves selecting Contestants in the Main Menu, where you can modify your loadout using available equipment.

Among the three body archetypes, the Heavy is the slowest, most durable, and excels in wreaking havoc. This class is designed for demolitions and suppressive fire, unleashing machine gun fire and grenade salvos on enemy contestants. Here's a great Heavy build that can get you to The Finals' top ranks.

The Finals guide: Best Heavy build

While there are many viable options for a Heavy build in The Finals, here's what a strong one looks like:

Weapon : Flamethrower

: Flamethrower Specialization : Goo Gun

: Goo Gun Gadgets: C4, Barricade, RPG-7

Weapon

The Flamethrower is a great heavy-build weapon in the game (Image via Embark Studios)

For the best Heavy weapon in The Finals, you will want to choose the Flamethrower. This is particularly strong in close combat, and capable of flushing out enemies from tight spaces. It's suited for aggressive players who want to rush objectives or engage the enemies face to face.

The Flamethrower is also a popular pick due to its power and resilience, making it one of the current meta builds in The Finals Season 1. It specializes in area denial, anchoring positions, and breaking enemy lines with overwhelming firepower.

While it excels in defending objectives, its short effective range is a notable weakness. A competent Flamethrower Heavy can effectively hold a cashout, defining the class by unleashing fiery havoc on opponents and controlling key areas to support teammates.

Specialization

Goo Gun fires mounds of goo at your target (Image via Embark Studio)

To address the Flamethrower's weakness, the Goo Gun is the best specialization to go with. This allows you to fire blobs of Goo toward enemies and objects, effectively blocking sight lines and providing cover from incoming attacks. It also helps create areas where the Flamethrower can deal the most damage.

When ignited, Goo can also create walls of fire, which is particularly good as a defense mechanism but is equally dangerous to your allies.

Gadgets

For the best Heavy gadgets, the RPG-7 is a top choice among players, and for a good reason. It excels at blowing up buildings and dealing massive damage to clusters of enemies. It's the best gadget in the game that can complement the playstyle of Heavy builds.

C4 is also a great choice here, and can be strategically placed in specific areas and then detonated when the opportunity arises, causing substantial damage.

Meanwhile, if you are looking for a solid defense gadget, the Barricade is a good choice. It can be strategically placed to protect you and your teammates when in need. It's particularly useful for reviving and safeguarding teammates engaged in completing objectives.

