Many community members started playing Honkai Star Rail because they were fascinated by the game's aesthetics and characters or due to its similarities to Genshin Impact, developer miHoYo's another title in the same universe. As a result, many newcomers may be wondering which characters to play and level up because resources are scarce, and there is nothing to spare at the start of the game.

As Honkai Star Rail is the successor of Genshin Impact, it's bound to have many 4-star and 5-star characters. Being a Gacha game, getting them depends upon luck.

Keeping that in mind, here are five beginner-friendly characters you should invest your resources into.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Top 5 beginner-friendly characters in Honkai Star Rail

5) Asta

Asta of Herta Space Station

Asta is the Herta Space Station's lead astronomer, and she wields the Fire Element and walks the Harmony Path. She is a four-star character who specializes in buffing her allies. You can obtain her quite early on during the Honkai Star Rail's Warp tutorial.

Asta is a valuable support character, with a skill that deals Fire damage to enemies, an Ultimate that boosts allies' Speed, and a talent that increases their Attack. If you are fortunate enough to get her Eidolons, she can be extremely powerful and useful for the team.

4)Trailblazer (Destruction)

Trailblazer

Trailblazer is the main character in Honkai Star Rail, awakened during the game's opening events by Kafka and Silver Wolf. The Trailblazer of the Destruction Path is good at breaking an enemy's shields and dealing Physical Damage simultaneously.

Trailblazer's kit is the simplest out of all. It consists of a Basic Attack that deals Physical Damage, a Skill that also deals Physical Damage to enemies, and an Ultimate that enhances their Basic Attack and Skill, leaving them to do extra damage to the foes. Trailblazer is powerful and effective at the beginning of the game, and will assist you in clearing practically everything.

3) March 7th

March 7th of Astral Express

This cheerful and upbeat girl is the Astral Express's new addition to the crew and is obtainable for free during a Trailblaze Mission, Eye of the Storm. March 7th is a 4-star character with a straightforward, easy-to-use kit to support her team.

She wields the Ice Element and is a strong tank/support character with a kit that includes a Shield and the ability to freeze and slow adversaries down for one turn, as Honkai Star Rail is a turn-based game. With that said, she can also deal Ice damage with her AoE type Ultimate ability and her Basic Attack, with a Talent that allows her to launch a follow-up attack on the enemy that damages her shielded allies.

In the early game, March 7th will ensure your team survives every battle with her shields.

2) Dan Heng

When starting Honkai Star Rail, you will need a character who can easily defeat enemies, and Dan Heng excels at that. He is a free 4-star character who wields the wind element with The Hunt as his path. You can obtain this train guard and archivist of the Astral Express just by progressing through the game's story.

Dan Heng's skill, as well as his Ultimate ability, deals massive Wind damage to a single target. And his Basic Attack, which also deals Wind damage to a single target, makes his kit straightforward to utilize.

Dan Heng's straightforward Skills, Ultimate, and the ability to deal massive damage makes him a good pick for your team.

1) Serval

Serval is the first one who comes to mind when discussing AoE Lightning damage characters in Honkai Star Rail. She is a mechanic who oversees the Neverwinter Workshop and is a member of the noble family Landau; wielding the element Lightning and walking the Erudition Path.

Serval is the only one specializing in AoE damage with straightforward Skill and an Ultimate, among the other 4-star Lightning characters. Both her Ultimate and Skill do Blast and AoE Lightning damage with a DoT (Damage over Time) Lightning damage to enemies. Serval's damage potential allows her to be used as a primary damage-dealer in your team.

In the early game, she can easily overpower enemies, making her a must-pick for your team.

These characters will most likely assist you at the early stages of the game as you progress through the quests and activities. Three of them are the featured 4-star characters of the Limited Time character banner.

