Best Honkai Star Rail Feixiao Eidolons, ranked

Like most characters in Honkai Star Rail, Feixiao features six Eidolons. Players can acquire these power-ups by rolling in the respective Warp banners. While acquiring all of them can be quite expensive, it is worth the cost as Trailblazers get to use an overpowered character to complete most activities that this gacha title from HoYoverse offers.

This article will rank Fexiao's Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail.

What are the best Feixiao Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail?

6) Starward I Bode

Heavenward I Leap in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

When this Eidolon is activated, it boosts Feixiao's Ultimate and Basic ATK levels, allowing these abilities to deal a little more damage. Since players won't be using the latter ability when clearing most end-game activities, rolling for this particular Eidolon is not worth it as you must burn through a hefty sum of Stellar Jades.

If you want to focus on boosting Feixiao's Ultimate damage, we recommend rolling for her first Eidolon since it boosts the aforementioned ability's damage more than this one. Moreover, acquiring Skyward I Quell is relatively cheaper than Starward I Bode.

5) Heavenward I Leap

Heavenward I Leap in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

We have decided to place Heavenward I Leap in the fifth spot. It is Feixiao's fifth Eidolon, and boosts her Skill and Passive Talent ability levels. Since most of this 5-star unit's damage comes from her skill and Talent's follow-up attack, we recommend you get this power-up.

When both of the aforementioned abilities' levels receive a boost, their damage multiplier will also increase. This means Feixiao will be able to deal more damage when she has Heavenward I Leap active.

4) Skyward I Quell

Skyward I Quell (Image via HoYoverse)

While Skyward I Quell is Feixiao’s first Eidolon and is quite easy/cheap to obtain, it ranks fourth on this list simply because of its potency compared to the other entries. It grants a decent amount of damage boost when Feixiao is using her Ultimate.

When Skyward I Quell is active and Feixiao is paired with a Harmony character, she can easily deal significantly more damage. As mentioned, acquiring this Eidolon is quite cheap; therefore, if you have enough Jades, you should add this to your collection.

3) Stormward I Hear

Stormward I Hear (Image via HoYoverse)

Feixiao’s fourth Eidolon, Stormward I Hear is a unique one. This power-up boosts Feixiao’s speed when she activates her Passive Talent. Additionally, the attack will deal extra Toughness damage.

If this 5-star is placed in a good team composition that suits her playstyle, unleashing her Talent’s follow-up attack won’t be hard. This means Feixiao can continuously activate the speed boost of Stormward I Hear, which is why this Eidolon deserves third place on this list.

2) Moonward I Wish

Feixiao's second Eidolon, Moonward I Wish (Image via HoYoverse)

Players who understand how Feixiao’s abilities work must know that she needs Flying Aureus stacks to unleash her Ultimate. That is where her second Eidolon, Moonward I Wish comes into play. It can accelerate the process and allow Feixiao to gain the required stacks to trigger her Ultimate ability.

One of Feixiao's primary sources of damage is her Ultimate, and since players can easily acquire Moonward I Wish without spending a fortune, its value is quite high. Therefore, we placed it in the second spot.

1) Homeward I Near

Homeward I Near in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

As you might have guessed already, Homeward I Near is the best Feixiao Eidolon you can get in Honkai Star Rail. It grants a significant damage upgrade by boosting her Ultimate’s All-Type RES PEN and damage multiplier by an absurd amount.

Activating Homeward I Near will allow Feixiao to instantly vaporize her opponents in every fight. It secures the first place on this ranking since its potency is unrivaled.

