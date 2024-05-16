Best Honkai Star Rail Jade build as per leaks

Jade is an upcoming Honkai Star Rail character in the version 2.3 update. Her official drip marketing has revealed her as a 5-star Quantum character who follows the path of Erudition. Her kit leaks suggest she is a Sub-DPS with a similar playstyle as Topaze but for AoE content.

Her abilities have stacking mechanics to increase her ATK and CRIT DMG. Many in the community will want to pre-farm builds for her debut. This article will cover everything you need to know about Jade's best builds, relics, lightcones, and more in Honkai Star Rail.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Reader's discretion is advised.

Best build and stats for Jade in Honkai Star Rail

As mentioned, Jade is a 5-star Quantum Erudition character with a kit similar to Topaz. Here is a quick overview of her abilities:

Basic Attack: Deal blast damage to three enemies

Deal blast damage to three enemies Skill: Buffs ally with Debt Collector, This increases the SPD of targeted allies and consumes their HP when they attack enemies. Enemies hit by buffed allies also receive additional instances of Quantum damage based on Jade's ATK. She doesn't gain SPD buff and HP drain when buffing herself.

Buffs ally with Debt Collector, This increases the SPD of targeted allies and consumes their HP when they attack enemies. Enemies hit by buffed allies also receive additional instances of Quantum damage based on Jade's ATK. She doesn't gain SPD buff and HP drain when buffing herself. Ultimate: Deal damage to all enemies and enhance her talent's follow-up attacks two times.

Deal damage to all enemies and enhance her talent's follow-up attacks two times. Talent: When anyone with a Debt Collector buff hits an enemy, Jade will gain a stack and perform a follow-up attack upon gaining eight stacks. Triggering her follow-up attack provides the Pawned Asset effect which grants her permanent CRIT DMG stats.

For her traces, prioritize the following:

Skill>Talent>Ultimate>Basic

Best Lightcones for Jade in Honkai Star Rail

Jade's best Lightcone will be the "Yet Hope is Priceless," which is also her signature Lightcone. According to the latest leaks, this excellent Lightcone increases CRIT Rate and follow-up attack damage. The passive effect also allows ultimate and follow-up attacks to ignore a certain percentage of the target's DEF.

For those who will not pull for this Lightcone, here are some alternatives:

Eternal Calculus

The Seriousness of Breakfast

The Birth of Self

Night on the Milky Way

The list above shows some of the more friendly options for players which can be easily obtained in Honkai Star Rail.

Best Relice and Planar Ornaments for Jade in Honkai Star Rail

The upcoming Honkai Star Rail version 2.3 update is said to release two new relic sets and planar ornaments, as per reliable leaks. These also include Jade's best-in-slot relics called "The Wind-Soaring Valorous". Here is a quick overview:

2pc: Increases ATK by 12%.

Increases ATK by 12%. 4pc: Increases wearer's DMG which can be stacked twice by performing ultimate or follow-up attacks. This effect can be stacked twice

Those who want to pre-farm relics for Jade before her debut should opt for a 4pc set of Genius of Brilliant Stars or The Ashblazing Grand Duke.

For her planar ornaments, you will want to farm these:

Duran, Dynasty of Running Wolves

Sigonia, the Unclaimed Desolation

Inert Salsotto

Duran, Dynasty of Running Wolves is a new and upcoming set in version 2.3 update. The 2pc set can provide a buff that can be stacked eight times. Each stack will increase follow-up attack damage and provide permanent CRIT DMG buff at max stacks are gained.

Overall, Jade is a pretty easy unit to build despite the massive damage and buffs, she can provide. Since most of the best builds can only be accessed after the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2.3 update, players can use the already-farmed relics and planar ornaments as they farm for the new ones.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Honkai Star Rail information and updates.