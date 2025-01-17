Best Honkai Star Rail Jade Eidolons, ranked

Jade is one of the best Erudition characters in Honkai Star Rail. Specializing in follow-up attacks, this 5-star unit can deal a significant amount of damage when paired with another DPS character. Due to her playstyle, Jade proves her worth when clearing Pure Fiction, one of the title's end-game activities. Since players can acquire her Eidolons when she is featured in a banner, they might wonder which ones are good and worth getting.

We have ranked Jade’s Eidolons in this article so players can easily decide which one to get in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

Jade’s Eidolons ranked in Honkai Star Rail

6) Hope? Hitherto Forfeited

Hope? Hitherto Forfeited in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

When activated, Jade's fifth Eidolon, Hope? Hitherto Forfeited automatically boosts her Ultimate and Basic ATK level a little bit. If you are looking for a way to increase this Erudition unit's damage, pulling for this particular one is not worth it. While it allows Jade to deal more damage with her Ultimate ability, she won't actively be using her Basic ATK.

This means, this additional Basic ATK level will be wasted. Since you have to spend a considerable amount of Stellar Jades to acquire this one, Hope? Hitherto Forfeited secures the last place.

5) Honesty? Soon Mortgaged

Honesty? Soon Mortgaged in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Honesty? Soon Mortgaged is one of the least popular Jade Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail. Trailblazers must acquire the first two power-ups to obtain this one and activate it. Like most characters' third Eidolon, this one also boosts Jade's Skill and Passive Talent level.

These level boosts come in effect when Jade is engaged in a fight. Since these aforementioned abilities' modifiers get a decent boost from Honesty? Soon Mortgaged, she deals significantly more damage. We have placed this Eidolon in the fifth rank as it allows Jade to deal additional damage, and obtaining it won't impact your wallet.

4) Morality? Herein Authenticated

Morality? Herein Authenticated in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Morality? Herein Authenticated is Jade’s second Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail. This power-up can boost this 5-star Erudition unit’s CRIT Rate when she possesses at least 15 Pawned Asset stacks.

While the 18% CRIT Rate boost is quite noteworthy, it is not good value-wise when compared to other entries on this list. Because of that, we have decided to place Morality? Herein Authenticated in the fourth spot.

Also read: The Herta build guide: Best Relics, Light Cones, Trace priority, teams, and materials

3) Sincerity? Put Option Only

Jade’s fourth Eidolon, Sincerity? Put Option Only (Image via HoYoverse)

Jade’s fourth Eidolon, Sincerity? Put Option Only is a good choice if you are looking for a significant damage increase. Essentially, this particular power-up allows her to disregard the opponent’s DEF for a certain amount of turns. If used correctly, players can deal massive damage to the adversaries, potentially changing the outcome of the fight.

While Sincerity? Put Option Only is a decent Eidolon, acquiring it takes a significant amount of Stellar Jades; thereby, it ranks third on this list.

2) Altruism? Nevertheless Tradable

Altruism? Nevertheless Tradable (Image via HoYoverse)

Altruism? Nevertheless Tradable, Jade’s first Eidolon is exceptionally good and can be acquired easily. Since it's her first power-up, players won’t have to spend a fortune to get their hands on it.

When activated, Altruism? Nevertheless Tradable boosts the damage Jade deals with her follow-up attacks by a substantial amount. Additionally, it makes sure this IPC member triggers her Passive Talent often by granting her additional Charge.

If you have a few extra Stellar Jades or Special Passes lying around and want to increase Jade’s potency while fighting, you can roll for this Eidolon without having any second thoughts.

Also read: Remembrance Trailblazer build guide: Best Relics, Light Cones, Trace priority, teams, and materials

1) Equity? Pending Sponsorship

Equity? Pending Sponsorship, Jade’s sixth Eidolon (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, Jade’s sixth Eidolon, Equity? Pending Sponsorship secures the first spot on this list. This power-up grants her a considerable amount of passive damage boost as she can obtain it by allowing a team member to enter the “Debt Collector” state.

Since the effects of Equity? Pending Sponsorship is not bound by cooldown, Jade can enjoy this passive damage buff until a team member is in the aforementioned state. That is why we ranked this Eidolon on top of this list.

