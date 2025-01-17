Best Honkai Star Rail Lingsha Eidolons, ranked

Lingsha, one of the best Abundance characters in Honkai Star Rail, features a unique playstyle. Similar to most BE units, her abilities scale with the Break Effect stat. Soon after her release, she became a must-have character for every team composition that excels in this playstyle. While a single copy of Lingsha is enough for most players, they can acquire additional copies to boost not only her support but also her damage-dealing capabilities.

This article ranks Lingsha’s best Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

Best Lingsha Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail ranked

6) Poise Atop Twists and Turns

Poise Atop Twists and Turns in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Poise Atop Twists and Turns, Lingsha's fifth Eidolon, boosts her Skill and Basic ATK levels. While you need Lingsha's skill to summon Fuyuan, you don't really need to upgrade the latter ability.

When players finish building Lingsha, they will most likely not upgrade the Basic ATK Trace. Keeping this in mind, we have placed Poise Atop Twists and Turns in the last spot.

5) Shine of Floral Wick

Shine of Floral Wick in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

We have decided to place Lingsha's third Eidolon, Shine of Floral Wick, in the fifth spot. Since you'll need this 5-star Abundance unit's ultimate and Passive Talent's effects the most while fighting, getting this power-up is much better than Poise Atop Twists and Turns.

Moreover, obtaining the former won't be as expensive, you can easily add this one to your collection.

4) Redolence from Canopied Banquet

Redolence from Canopied Banquet (Image via HoYoverse)

Lingsha’s fourth Eidolon, Redolence from Canopied Banquet, is exceptional and boosts her capabilities as a healer. It allows Lingsha to heal an ally with the lowest HP whenever Fuyuan acts on the battlefield to make sure no one in the team gets knocked down.

However, we have decided to place it in the fourth spot solely because of its value as Trailblazers must spend a significant amount of Jades to unlock this power-up.

If you have the Passes to get Redolence from Canopied Banquet or if you are aiming to get all six of Lingsha’s Eidolons, you can get this power-up.

3) Bloom on Vileward Bouquet

Bloom on Vileward Bouquet (Image via HoYoverse)

Bloom on Vileward Bouquet is Lingsha’s first Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail. This power-up grants her a passive 50% Break Effect boost that ultimately increases her overall damage. Moreover, when she breaks an enemy’s Weakness, the broken adversary’s DEF gets reduced by a decent amount.

Since acquiring Bloom on Vileward Bouquet is quite cheap and it boosts Lingsha’s fighting prowess by a considerable amount, we placed it on the third spot of this list.

2) Arcadia Under Deep Seclusion

Arcadia Under Deep Seclusion, Lingsha’s sixth Eidolon (Image via HoYoverse)

Lingsha’s sixth Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail is Arcadia Under Deep Seclusion. When activated, it unlocks this 5-star Abundance unit’s hidden powers. After Lingsha summons Fuyuan, all adversaries’ All-Type RES PEN gets lowered by a considerable amount. This means the enemies will take an abnormal amount of damage after they are attacked.

Moreover, Fuyuan can deal four extra instances of damage when hitting an adversary. Considering every buff and effect of Arcadia Under Deep Seclusion, you can acquire it if you have enough funds. Solely because of this reason, we decided to place this Eidolon in the second spot instead of the first.

1) Leisure in Carmine Smokeveil

Leisure in Carmine Smokeveil in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Leisure in Carmine Smokeveil is an excellent Lingsha Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail. It boosts all of her team member’s Break Effect stat ability for a couple of turns after she uses her ultimate. If you have already mastered her playstyle, accumulating ultimate Energy won’t be hard for you. Hence, you can easily use the ability every couple of turns to make sure the Break Effect boost doesn’t go away until the fight ends.

Since Leisure in Carmine Smokeveil allows Lingsha to buff her allies and boosts the team’s fighting prowess, it secures the first place on this list.

