Best Honkai Star Rail Remembrance Trailblazer Eidolons, ranked

The Remembrance Trailblazer has debuted in Honkai Star Rail, and so has its Eidolons. Players can obtain all the Eidolons and fully unlock their MC’s full potential to dominate in most activities. Since the Remembrance MC has just been released, players might not be familiar with their Eidolons and wonder how each one boosts the MC’s fighting prowess.

In this article, we will be ranking Remembrance Trailblazer’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail solely based on their value.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion. RMC’s third and fifth Eidolons won’t be included in this list.

Remembrance Trailblazer’s Eidolons ranked in Honkai Star Rail

4) Dancer of the Muse

Remembrance Trailblazer’s fourth Eidolon, Dancer of the Muse (Image via HoYoverse)

In fourth place is Dancer of the Muse, Remembrance Trailblazer’s fourth Eidolon. It grants the allied character with "Mem’s Support" the ability to deal extra True damage when a team member with no Ultimate Energy attacks an enemy. Moreover, Mem also receives a decent amount of Charge.

Dancer of the Muse is also quite powerful owing to the fact that it has no cooldown.

3) Gleaner of the Past

Gleaner of the Past (Image via HoYoverse)

Gleaner of the Past, Remembrance MC’s second Eidolon, secures third place. When paired with another character that follows the identical Path, the Trailblazer gets 8 Energy every turn.

If you pair the newly released Remembrance MC with another character following the same Path, the former will become more effective while fighting as they get to trigger their Ultimate ability more often. Additionally, Mem receives an extra Charge whenever the aforementioned ability is triggered.

2) Bearer of Revelation

Bearer of Revelation, Remembrance Trailblazer’s sixth Eidolon (Image via HoYoverse)

Bearer of Revelation is Remembrance Trailblazer’s sixth/last Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail. The particular power-up locks the unit’s Ultimate’s CRIT Rate at 100% regardless of how much of the stat the MC has.

On paper, this seems like a pretty good power up, but in reality, it is not as effective when compared to other Eidolons since the amount of damage they deal depends on the character’s build. Keeping this fact aside, Bearer of Revelation is a solid Eidolon.

1) Narrator of the Present

Narrator of the Present in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Remembrance Trailblazer’s first Eidolon, Narrator of the Present, secures the first spot on this list. This power-up primarily focuses on the unit’s buffing capabilities to make sure the allies with Mem’s Support deal a good amount of damage.

Since Narrator of the Present’s effects work on a character and their summon, you can pair Remembrance Trailblazer with any units in Honkai Star Rail and their abilities will still be effective.

