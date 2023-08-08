Best Honkai Star Rail settings for the ROG Ally

Both the ROG Ally and Honkai Star Rail have been making waves ever since their debut this year. The handheld gaming PC from ASUS runs Windows 11 out of the box and has almost complete compatibility with all PC games.

Gamers owning this unique handheld may wonder whether the game runs well on this device. As such, this article will detail all you need to do to run Honkai Star Rail on the ROG Ally, along with a set of recommended settings.

Note: This article contains parts that are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

Honkai Star Rail runs incredibly well on the ROG Ally

Despite its origins as a mobile-focused game dev, HoYoverse has since expanded, releasing official ports of its games onto both the PlayStation and PC. Honkai Star Rail is no exception and runs on the Unity engine. It is also fully compatible with all desktop-grade processors and GPUs.

Running the game on the ROG Ally is rather simple as a result, mostly because it runs Windows 11 out of the box. Players can download the game installer from the official website and hit install. The game files can then be downloaded and started with a HoYoverse account.

The game works perfectly fine, with no visual artifacts or stuttering. However, players may need to change their control mode to “Gamepad” to use the controller in-game.

Best settings to use for Honkai Star Rail on the ROG Ally

The APU on the ROG Ally (aka the Ryzen Z1 Extreme) is more than capable of running the game at a full 60 frames per second. However, players can choose to further optimize their in-game settings for a more pleasant experience. As such, we will detail three general settings players can follow while running the game:

Prioritize battery life

Running the game on the 10W profile (Image via HoYoverse)

Refer to the following settings below for longer gaming sessions. This is the recommended way to play Honkai Star Rail on the ROG Ally:

Graphics Quality : Medium

: Medium FPS : 30

: 30 V-Sync : Off

: Off Rendering Quality : 1.0

: 1.0 Anti-Aliasing : TAA

: TAA TDP : 10 W

: 10 W AMD RSR on

Resolution : 1920x1080

: 1920x1080 Average FPS: 30+ FPS; cap at 30 for consistency

Prioritize visual clarity

Running the game on the 15W profile (Image via HoYoverse)

This mode will force the best visuals possible on the handheld without sacrificing performance and battery life:

Graphics Quality : Medium

: Medium FPS : 60

: 60 V-Sync : Off

: Off Rendering Quality : 1.0

: 1.0 Anti-Aliasing : TAA

: TAA TDP : 15 W

: 15 W AMD RIS on

Resolution : 1920x1080

: 1920x1080 Average FPS: 40-60 FPS

Docked mode

Running the game on the 30W profile (Image via HoYoverse)

This mode is meant for players who wish to use the ROG Ally docked to an external display. Keep in mind that this does not include the use of the XG Mobile GPUs:

Graphics Quality : Medium

: Medium FPS : 60

: 60 V-Sync : Off

: Off Rendering Quality : 1.0

: 1.0 Anti-Aliasing : TAA

: TAA TDP : 30 W; plugged in

: 30 W; plugged in AMD RIS on

Resolution : 1920x1080

: 1920x1080 Average FPS: 60

Honkai Star Rail was released worldwide on April 26, 2023, for PC, Android, and iOS devices. A PlayStation 5 port is in development, scheduled for a Q4 2023 release.