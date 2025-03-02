Best Honkai Star Rail Tribbie Eidolons, ranked

Tribbie’s limited-time banner is finally available in Honkai Star Rail, allowing players to add her to their collection. After acquiring a copy of the character, Trailblazers can opt to pull for more, which will turn into Eidolons. Like most characters, these power-ups enhance the unit’s effectiveness when they engage in a fight.

This article ranks every Tribbie Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author’s opinion.

Ranking every Tribbie Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail

6) Trove of Morning Glow

Trove of Morning Glow in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Trove of Morning Glow is Tribbie’s third Eidolon. This power-up boosts her Ultimate and Basic ATK levels. When this Eidolon is activated, the potency of both these abilities gets a hefty boost.

Although Tribbie’s Ultimate is quite useful, her Basic ATK is not, which is why this Eidolon has secured sixth place on this list. However, if you have some extra Jades, Trove of Morning Glow is a decent choice.

5) Clock of Wonder Origin

Clock of Wonder Origin (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Tribbie’s fifth Eidolon, Clock of Wonder Origin, secures the fifth spot. This Harmony character’s Skill and Talent are her most valuable abilities. Since this power-up boosts her Skill and Talent levels, increasing their effectiveness, it is placed above Trove of Morning Glow.

Moreover, with Tribbie’s Talent receiving the level boost, the ability’s follow-up attack damage also gets a hefty damage buff, further increasing the importance of this Eidolon.

4) Rite of Sugar Scoop

Rite of Sugar Scoop in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Rite of Sugar Scoop, Tribbie’s first Eidolon, ranks fourth on this list. We have decided to rank it so simply because of how effective and cheap the power-up is. This Eidolon allows Tribbie to deal extra True DMG when an ally attacks an enemy inside her Ultimate’s field.

While the damage is not much, Tribbie's teammates can consistently trigger the Eidolon’s effect.

3) Peace of Empathy Bond

Peace of Empathy Bond (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Peace of Empathy Bond is Tribbie’s fourth Eidolon. When activated, Tribbie's teammates, who are affected by the Numinosity effect, can disregard 18% DEF of the enemy they are attacking. Since the aforementioned effect is a key part of Tribbie’s kit and helps her allies deal more damage by boosting their All-Type RES PEN, the extra damage this Eidolon provides is noteworthy.

However, despite the damage boost, Peace of Empathy Bond is quite expensive. Hence, we decided to place this power-up in the third spot.

2) Guide of Dream Tour

Guide of Dream Tour in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Tribbie’s second Eidolon, Guide of Dream Tour, secures the second spot on this ranked list. The power-up boosts the additional damage multiplier and adds an extra damage instance. Whenever an ally attacks an adversary, Tribbie’s Ultimate field will allow them to deal significantly more damage in the same amount of turns.

Since players can easily acquire Guide of Dream Tour in Honkai Star Rail due to its cheap price, we have decided to place this Eidolon in the second spot.

1) Morrow of Star Shine

Morrow of Star Shine (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Morrow of Star Shine is Tribbie’s sixth Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail. While the power-up is quite expensive, it allows her to deal an absurd amount of damage with her Passive Talent’s follow-up attack after she uses her Ultimate. With the damage multiplier getting boosted by 729%, Guide of Dream Tour converts Tribbie into a damage-dealing hybrid support character.

As Tribbie requires 120 Energy to trigger her ultimate, Trailblazers can activate it very quickly. Although Guide of Dream Tour is quite expensive, the power-up is worth the Jades, which is why it is ranked first in this list.

