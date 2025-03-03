Best Honkai Star Rail Yunli Eidolons, ranked

Like most characters in Honkai Star Rail, players can acquire Yunli’s Eidolons after obtaining one copy of this 5-star Destruction unit. After getting Yunli from the limited-time event banner, Trailblazers can spend their Jades and continue pulling in the banner to get her Eidolons. Since each copy of these power-ups significantly boosts the character’s efficiency, players might wonder which ones are best, value-wise.

We rank all Yunli Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail.

Every Yunli Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail ranked

6) Mastlength Twirls Mountweight

Mastlength Twirls Mountweight in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Mastlength Twirls Mountweight is Yunli’s Third Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail. The power-up can boost this Destruction unit’s Ultimate and Basic ATK levels, allowing both abilities to deal some extra damage when activated.

Since Yunli mostly uses her Ultimate to deal damage and defeat her opponents, she doesn’t use her Basic ATK ability that much. Hence, acquiring this Eidolon is simply a waste of resources as you won't be able to use Mastlength Twirls Mountweight’s full potential. Due to this, we decided to place this power-up in the sixth place.

5) Blade of Old Outlasts All

Blade of Old Outlasts All (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Yunli’s fifth Eidolon, Blade of Old Outlasts All, is a decent Eidolon to get if you aim for all six. The power-up increases her Skill and Talent levels. Yunli’s Skill allows her to regen some HP and deal a significant amount of Physical damage to her opponents, while her Passive Talent lets her launch counterattacks when she gets attacked.

With Blade of Old Outlasts All active at all times, Yunli will be able to deal more damage with her Passive talent’s counterattack and boost her Skill’s effectiveness. Since this Destruction character can fully utilize this power-up’s full potential, we have placed it in the fifth spot.

4) Artisan’s Ironsong

Artisan’s Ironsong in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Yunli’s fourth Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail is Artisan’s Ironsong. Unlike other power-ups that boost this Destruction character’s damage, this one increases her Effect RES whenever she triggers her Ultimate ability.

Since Yunli is a DPS unit, pulling for Artisan’s Ironsong is not worth it. As Effect RES primarily lowers the chance of getting affected by Crowd Control abilities, you can make sure Yunli doesn’t get influenced by them by pairing her with a character that can boost the aforementioned stat. Hence, this Eidolons deserves to be in fourth place.

3) First Luster Breaks Down

First Luster Breaks Down (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

First Luster Breaks Dawn is Yunli’s second Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail. This particular power-up allows her to ignore 20% of the opponent’s DEF, and she attacks them with her Counter. This mechanic is unique to Yunli and allows her to immediately attack an opponent whenever she gets hit by them.

Since Yunli usually gets hit by adversaries a lot more than other characters due to her Taunt effect, she can deal a significant amount of damage when First Luster Breaks Dawn is active. As the damage buff is not as good, we decided to rank Yunli’s second Eidolon in third.

2) Walk in Blade, Talk in Zither

Walk in Blade, Talk in Zither in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Walk in Blade, Talk in Zither, Yunli’s sixth Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail allows her to unlock her kit’s full potential. Since this Destruction character’s Ultimate ability is her primary source of damage, the power-up allows Yunli to activate the stronger version of her ultimate regardless of whether an adversary hits her or not. Besides that, the ability will also gain a passive CRIT Rate and Physical RES PEN boost.

Although Walk in Blade, Talk in Zither is quite strong, Trailblazers will need a hefty amount of Stellar Jades to unlock it. Due to this condition, we placed this Eidolon in second.

1) Weathered Blade Does Not Sully

Weathered Blade Does Not Sully (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

If you don’t have many Stellar Jades to spare but want to boost Yunli’s efficiency, Weathered Blade Does Not Sully is the perfect Eidolon for you. The power-up focuses on her Ultimate ability and allows it to deal 20% extra damage. Moreover, the Eidolon adds more damage instances to the better ultimate variant.

Since Weathered Blade Does Not Sully is exceptionally cheap and enhances a major part of Yunli’s kit, it deserves to be in the first place.

