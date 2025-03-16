Best horror game deals in Steam Spring Sale 2025

The Steam Spring Sale 2025 is finally here, and it’s a goldmine for horror fans looking to grab some spine-chilling classics at ridiculously low prices. Whether you're into cosmic horror, nerve-wracking survival, or gut-wrenching emotional storytelling, this sale has something to keep you on edge. The sale ends on March 20, 2025, so finalize your purchases as soon as possible.

Ad

Here are some of the best horror game deals in the Steam Spring Sale 2025 that you can’t afford to miss.

Dead Space 2 and other best horror game deals in the Steam Spring Sale 2025

1) Dead Space 2 – $3.99 (-80%)

Dead Space 2 is one of the best horror game deals in the ongoing Steam sale (Image via Electronic Arts)

Visceral Games’ Dead Space 2 is an experience in pure sci-fi horror madness. As Isaac Clarke, you’re trapped on The Sprawl, a space station overrun by Necromorphs — grotesque reanimated corpses twisted into monstrous forms. Unlike the first game, Isaac now has a voice, and you’ll feel his terror as you engage in dismemberment-heavy combat while also battling his deteriorating sanity.

Ad

Trending

The atmosphere is relentless, combining dimly lit corridors, eerie sound design, and moments of sheer panic when Necromorphs burst from vents or play dead just to lunge at you later. The Hardcore mode is a true test of nerves, limiting you to just three saves for the entire game — one mistake, and you’re restarting from scratch. If you love old-school survival horror with modern action refinements, this is an absolute steal.

Ad

Steam buy link

Read more: Best racing game deals at Steam Spring Sale 2025

2) The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series – $4.99 (-90%)

A still from the Walking Dead (Image via Skybound Games)

Few games hit as hard emotionally as The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series. This collection includes all four seasons, the 400 Days expansion, and The Walking Dead: Michonne, delivering over 50 hours of gripping, choice-driven storytelling. You follow Lee Everett and Clementine through a brutal world where every decision carries weight, often forcing you to choose who lives and who dies.

Ad

What makes this version special is the Graphic Black visual enhancement, bringing a stylish comic book aesthetic to earlier seasons. There are also behind-the-scenes features, a music player, and even a 3D model viewer — perfect for hardcore fans. If you love games that make you question your morality while delivering one gut punch after the other, this is the best way to experience one of gaming’s most powerful stories in the Steam Spring Sale 2025.

Ad

Steam buy link

3) Alien: Isolation – $9.99 (-75%)

Alien: Isolation is set 15 years after the original 1979 movie (Image via SEGA/Feral Interactive)

This is the game for anyone who wants to feel truly powerless against an unstoppable horror. Alien: Isolation puts you in the shoes of Amanda Ripley, trapped on the derelict Sevastopol space station, desperately trying to survive against the perfect hunter: the Xenomorph. Unlike typical horror games where you can eventually fight back, this game makes you hide, sneak, and pray.

Ad

The Xenomorph's AI is pure nightmare fuel. It doesn't follow a scripted path but actively hunts you down, reacting to your movements and sounds. Even the game's UI keeps the tension high, as the motion tracker is both your lifeline and your greatest risk — the beeping might help you locate threats, but it also alerts the hunter. If you’ve ever wanted to live through an Alien movie, this is it.

Ad

Steam buy link

Read more: Best action-adventure game deals of Steam Spring Sale 2025

4) Dead by Daylight – $7.99 (-60%)

Dead by Daylight is an asymmetric multiplayer survival horror title (Image via Behaviour Interactive Inc.)

If you like your horror with friends (or against them), Dead by Daylight is one of the best multiplayer horror titles you can buy. This asymmetrical 4v1 game pits four survivors against one killer in a deadly game of cat and mouse. Survivors must repair generators to escape, while the killer’s job is to hunt them down and sacrifice them to the sinister Entity.

Ad

What makes Dead by Daylight so addictive is its ever-expanding roster of horror icons. Whether you want to play as Ghostface, Pyramid Head, or even original killers like The Huntress, there’s no shortage of ways to terrify your friends. The game recently upgraded to Unreal Engine 5, bringing improved visuals and smoother performance. Plus, with cross-play and cross-progression, you can experience this title across multiple platforms. At this price, it’s a no-brainer in the Steam Spring Sale 2025 for horror game deals.

Ad

Steam buy link

5) Dying Light – $3.99 (-80%)

Dying Light is played from a first-person perspective (Image via Techland)

For horror fans who love fast-paced action, parkour, and survival, Dying Light is one of the best horror game deals in the Steam Spring Sale 2025. You play as Kyle Crane, an undercover agent sent into the zombie-infested city of Harran. By day, the zombies are slow and manageable, but at night? That’s when the real terror begins.

Ad

The game’s parkour system makes it stand out — scaling rooftops, vaulting over obstacles, and leaping between buildings gives you an unmatched sense of movement. Combat is brutal and weighty, with melee weapons degrading over time, forcing you to scavenge constantly. And let’s not forget The Following expansion. With a sequel already out and a third game (Dying Light: The Beast) on the way, now’s the best time to jump in.

Ad

Steam buy link

Check out: Best sports game deals at Steam Spring Sale 2025

Aside from the titles highlighted above, a few more horror game deals in the Steam Spring Sale 2025 are provided below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.