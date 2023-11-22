Best indie games to purchase during Steam Autumn Sale 2023

With the Steam Autumn Sale here, it is indie season as well. So, plenty of iconic and underrated games from independent developers are hugely discounted. From tight-knit platformers to co-op shooters, there is ample variety in genres.

So prepare your wallets as we list 10 great indie titles worth a pickup before this year's Autumn Sale ends.

10 Best Indie Games for Steam Autumn Sale 2023

1) The Talos Principle (90% off at $2.99)

With Croteam's The Talos Principle 2 out right now, players should also try the 2014 predecessor.

Find yourself inside a simulation with an overseer who calls himself Elohim, unravel the mysteries of this virtual world while contending with many philosophical queries like morality and free will, and overcoming challenging puzzles on par with Valve's iconic Portal games.

2) Crypt of the Necrodancer (80% off at $2.99)

Fans of the roguelike genre will be intimately familiar with Brace Yourself Games' hit dungeon-crawler Crypt of the Necrodancer.

Navigate Cadence through crypt floors crawling with monsters and find secret treasures while grooving in rhythm to beats crafted by composer Danny B—all to find her missing father and defeat the evil Necrodancer who controls her heart.

3) Firewatch (80% off at $3.99)

One of the most iconic indie games ever made is Firewatch from Campo Santo.

Step into the boots of a fire lookout who finds himself working amid the Wyoming wilderness after a messy relationship. As a wholly story-driven experience, navigate the outdoors while communicating with fellow lookout Delilah while piecing together clues to bizarre occurrences in the wild.

4) Deep Rock Galactic (67% off at $9.89)

Deep Rock Galactic from Ghost Ship Games is one of the most popular 1-4 player co-op games on Steam despite debuting three years ago.

As a team of space dwarves under a greedy megacorp, explore the procedurally generated depths of various planets for resources while armed with unique tools and weapons to defeat alien monstrosities that stand in the way.

5) Solasta: Crown of the Magister (67% off $9.89)

Want a Baldur's Gate 3 alternative? Look no further than Solasta: Crown of the Magister. This turn-based RPG created by Tactical Adventures is also based on the 5th Edition D&D ruleset.

Control a team of four as they travel the world of Solasta to try to stop a cataclysm while engaging in strategic combat opportunities against fantasy threats.

6) Little Nightmares 2 (67% off at $9.89)

Horror games are popular in the indie scene, and Tarsier Studios' Little Nightmares 2 is a solid entry.

The duo of Mono and Six tries to escape from a twisted dimension as players try to outwit patrolling monsters and engage in puzzle-platforming adventures. With a successor on the horizon, this is a great opportunity to get familiar with the franchise.

7) Metal Hellsinger (66% off at $10.19)

Best described as rhythmic DOOM, delve into the eight depths of Hell to decimate demons using a powerful arsenal.

Each track in the game has been custom-built by developer The Outsiders as players shoot and avoid attacks in beat to the heavy metal music. At an all-time low price point, neither FPS nor rhythm game fans should miss out on this.

8) Owlboy (65% off at $6.99)

One of the more unique Metroidvania games of the past decade, Owlboy is a heartfelt action-platformer from D-Pad Studio.

Control Owlboy's freeform flight and his friends in tow through various challenging levels on an epic journey. Each friend possesses a unique ability, spicing up the gameplay on top of handcrafted and varied set pieces.

9) Inscryption (50% at $9.99)

Inscryption is perhaps the weirdest game on this list, but one that should be in an indie fan's library if they love weirdness. Daniel Mullins Games has crafted a unique horror-themed, story-driven card game with rogue-lite and escape-room elements.

Players must tactfully manage their deck of cards while also contending with challenging boss fights and a brooding sense of mystery and tension.

10) Stranded Deep (50% off at $9.99)

Players looking for an overlooked open-world survival indie game should give Stranded Deep a shot.

After surviving a plane crash, players will explore a series of islands and scour for resources to stay alive; co-op is also included. Hunger, thirst, weather, and even hostile wildlife are just a few of the many elements players must manage while trying to find a way back home.