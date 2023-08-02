Best Information Build for Survivors in Dead By Daylight 7.1.1

Dead By Daylight remains fresh even seven years after release due to various factors, including the different playstyles one can adopt, depending on preference. Each has its own form of viability based on the situations that survivors and killers encounter in every match. With the survivor role being the blank canvas it is, players are not bound to a certain power or goal like killer users.

One of the many playstyles one can adopt in Dead By Daylight is the information role. Players who use this playstyle are typically those who can keep good track of the killer and convey this information to their teammates to allow for better coordination.

Best Information Perks for Survivors in Dead By Daylight

Nic Cage getting value from an Info Build in Dead By Daylight (Screenshot via Sportskeeda)

Though typically preferred when playing with a group of friends, an information build can still be effective in Solo Queue.

This build has some supporting qualities, thanks to the inclusion of the first perk, Open-Handed. This perk is unlocked by reaching Prestige 1 with Ace Visconti and increases the aura-reading capabilities of every survivor in the match by 16 meters at its max level.

Open-Handed pairs perfectly with the next perk, Kindred. This is a base perk, so players can unlock it without the need to level up another survivor.

Open-Handed activates when another player is placed on the hook by the killer. When active, it shows the location of all other survivors and reveals the killer's aura within 16 meters of the hooked survivor. If someone with this perk is hooked, the effect impacts all survivors in the game.

Empathy and Alert are the last two perks in this build and can be used to directly track the killer both in and out of the chase. Empathy and Alert are both unlocked by reaching Prestige 1 with Feng Min and Claudette Morel, respectively.

Empathy is used to track the location of injured survivors with a massive range of 128 meters at max level. Meanwhile, Alert reveals the location of the killer for a limited duration after they perform a breaking action on generators, doors, or pallets.

How to play with an info build in Dead By Daylight

Nic Cage with an Info Build and key item in Dead By Daylight (Screenshot via Sportskeeda)

When starting a match with an info build, the first course of action is finding a generator and working on it for about one second or so before leaving it momentarily. This will check for gen-interaction perks like Fearmonger and Hex: Ruin.

Fearmonger inflicts blindness on all survivors working on generators. If the perk is in play, it will be much more difficult to get value from an information build such as this one.

It is also very important to keep track of audio cues. A majority of killer powers, as well as Alert, have very distinct audio cues that tell players when certain things are going on or when perks activate.

Though it may be a bit much at first, being able to identify Dead By Daylight's many sound signals will lead to many more escapes. They can also help players identify what killer is in the match when the game is beginning.

Finally, it may help to bring one of the keys that players can find in the Bloodweb. These keys can be given different add-ons that offer unique effects. These add-ons can be used to see other survivors within a certain radius or even reveal the location of the killer. The effects of these items are also impacted by Open-Handed, further increasing its value.