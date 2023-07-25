Best Killer Build for The Wraith in Dead By Daylight 7.0.2

The Wraith is one of the many killers that one can choose to play as in Behaviour Interactive's Dead By Daylight. He is part of the original three killers, but players may be quick to write him off as too simple to be effective in the modern state of the game. However, in the right hands, he can easily be one of the most threatening and impactful killers in the game.

Though the game lists The Wraith as being easy to play, the skill ceiling for this killer is much higher than many give him credit for. With the power to not only cloak himself and his terror radius but also increase his movement speed, a skilled The Wraith player can have just as much impact on the map as some of the other hyper-mobile killers like Nurse, Blight, and Wesker.

How to play The Wraith in Dead By Daylight

An efficient Wraith Build in Dead By Daylight (Image via Behaviour Interactive)

Being one of the first killers to ever be implemented into Dead By Daylight, The Wraith is a very simple "M1" Killer, which means that he can only damage survivors through basic attacks. As such, bringing perks that inflict "on-hit" effects can be a great way to maintain pressure on both objectives and the survivors themselves.

The Wraith's power sees him ring his iconic warning bell twice before going invisible. While experienced survivors will be able to see him through his cloak or hear his snarled breathing, most players will be focused on objectives, the music they may be listening to, or the communications with their potential stack. This makes for an easy approach considering that he starts every game cloaked.

For add-ons, each of them has its fair share of uses. However, for the most value, players should bring the add-ons that increase The Wraith's move speed while cloaked, as well as one that increases the speed at which he uncloaks. There are different tiers of this add-on, but the purple ones are the best.

Best perks to use on The Wraith in Dead By Daylight

Thanks to The Wraith's power being incredibly useful for chasing and hunting down survivors, he can afford to run a bevy of helpful slowdown perks that can be incredibly useful for playing the game at the killer's pace rather than the survivors. Since The Wraith is an M1 killer, taking an on-hit perk or two is a great idea too.

This brings us to the first perk Wraith should have in Dead By Daylight. Being a base perk, Jolt is what every player should have access to. Upon downing a survivor, all the generators within a certain radius will explode, resulting in a regression of progress. It will also cause survivors working on impacted generators to scream, revealing their presence.

Pain Resonance is also a very helpful regression perk to have in Dead By Daylight. Obtained by reaching Prestige 1 with The Artist, this perk causes four scourge hooks to spawn around the map.

Hooking a survivor will cause the generator with the most progress to instantly regress, causing the target to scream. However, this perk can only take effect four times, so players should keep this in mind when using it.

Lethal Pursuer and Franklin's Demise are the last two perks that can greatly help The Wraith in higher tiers of play. To get these perks, players will need to reach Prestige 1 with both The Cannibal and The Nemesis.

Franklin helps with getting rid of those pesky flashlights that survivors can use to burn The Wraith out of his cloak. Meanwhile, Lethal is best used to secure early pressure by allowing the player to lock down and chase one survivor as soon as the game starts.