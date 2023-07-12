Best JRPG game deals during Steam Summer Sale 2023

If you are a fan of JRPGs, the ongoing Steam Summer Sale 2023 is one to look out for, as it brings plenty of discounts. There are plenty of games from various genres on sale for users to gloss over. JRPG enthusiasts, particularly, have some neat offers to consider. These include relatively new games from some very popular franchises.

However, there are a few must-play classics that newcomers will be grateful to check out. Since the Steam Summer Sale is coming to a close soon, be sure to grab these deals before they're gone.

Here are 5 great JRPGs to buy from the Steam Summer Sale 2023

1) Tales of Arise (60% off)

Original price: $59.99

Discounted price: $23.99

The latest in Bandai Namco's Tales series of JRPGs just might be its best. Tales of Arise takes place in the world of Dahna. Unite the wedge between the Renan and Dahnans as Alphen and Shionne. Brandish the blazing sword and burn the shackles of tyranny in this ambitious action RPG.

The iconic real-time Tales combat is here and revamped for a modern audience. Utilize Boost Strikes, Artes, and more to topple massive monsters around its open world. A free demo is also available for players to try the game before purchasing on its Steam store page.

2) Monster Hunter Rise (60% off)

Original price: $39.99

Discounted price: $15.99

Monster Hunter Rise is the culmination of everything fans love about Capcom's iconic monster-slaying JRPG series. Taking place in the Japanese folklore-inspired Kamura Village, fend off a horde of rampaging monsters, wield your weapon as a hunter, and find the source of rage that drives these beasts insane.

Plenty of brand-new beasts make their debut here, like the signature monster Magnamalo. You have plenty of options to use against threats. Furthermore, new additions like the Wirebug help you with verticality in combat. Co-op with up to three other friends and hunt monsters together. Monster Hunter Rise also has a free demo to download.

3) Octopath Traveler 2 (53% off)

Original price: $59.99

Discounted price: $41.64

The surprise successor to the acclaimed 2018 Nintendo Switch JRPG arrived earlier this year on PC. Take control of eight heroes once again in a new adventure that intertwines their destinies. Navigate the world of Solistia in glorious HD-2D visuals powered by Unreal Engine 4.

Use each character's Path Action in unique ways to progress. The day/night switch also brings a fresh experience to the series. Players who loved the original's Break/Boost combat system will be delighted to know it's accounted for as well. Check out the free demo, which also allows carrying over progress to the full game.

4) Dark Souls Remastered (50% off)

Original price: $39.99

Discounted price: $19.99

The game that pioneered the Soulslike craze is widely regarded as one of the best games ever made. Return to FromSoftware's beloved 2011 classic via the remastered rendition. Explore the haunting depths of Lordran as a cursed undead, while trying to unravel the secrets of this ruined world.

Meet brooding and bizarre NPCs that will aid you on this grueling journey to freedom. Pick from a class specialization and navigate treacherous corridors and levels full of threats. The combat demands skill and pattern recognition, especially when it comes to challenging boss fights.

5) NieR Automata: Game of the YoRHa Edition (50% off)

Original price: $39.99

Discounted price: $19.99

Probably the most popular entry in the Drakengard series, NieR Automata is talked about to this day. The 2017 JRPG puts players in the shoes of various human-created Androids that aim to destroy the Machines that have taken over Earth after the extinction of mankind.

Join 2B, 9S, and A2 on the journey of discovery as they navigate post-apocalyptic wastelands while trying to find out what it means to be human. Developer PlatinumGames' action-game expertise makes the battles feel exciting and fresh throughout its multiple, distinct playthroughs. The Game of the YoRHa Edition includes all DLC content released thus far.

Steam Summer Sale 2023 has been live since June 29, 2023, and ends tomorrow. Here are the end timings across regions for players to keep track of.

