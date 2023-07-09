Steam Summer Sale 2023 end date and time for all regions explored

The Steam Summer Sale for 2023 kicked off on June 29, 2023. As such, fans have been busy scrolling through the dozens of game discounts on offer for the PC platform. However, all things must come to an end. As the days go by, fans are nearing the end of this annual sale. With that said, how much time do players have left to browse the discounts?

Let's discuss when this occasion will end for all regions.

When does the Steam Summer Sale 2023 end?

The Summer Sale is scheduled to last for a couple of weeks since it began at June's end. It will conclude on July 13, 2023, worldwide. Here are the timings for when it will end across various regions:

10 am PT

1 pm ET

6 pm BST

10:30 pm IST

6 am AEST

With about four more days to go, players still have enough time to get their purchases in order. There are many discounts and all-time lows fans do not want to miss out.

What is the Steam Summer Sale?

Steam's Summer Sale is one of the handful of major annual sales that occur on the site. As such, many fans eagerly look forward to new discounts on games during it. The titles on offer when the sale is live include indie offerings as well as AAA names across major publishers. Discounts can range from as low as 20% off, which is often reserved for newer titles, to 80-90% slashed off a title's price.

The latter usually concerns older games, but players can definitely find a handful of modern entries at steep discounts. Also, be sure to check out the accompanying card event. Though, at this point, it is likely too late for newcomers to invest in receiving cards — unless they want to trade on the Steam marketplace. At the very least, they can get a free sticker daily to use in Steam chats with friends.

Even if players miss out on the Steam Summer Sale 2023 or arrive late, worry not. This is just one of many more sales to come this year.

What else to look forward to after the Steam Summer Sale ends?

Here are three upcoming sale events that are scheduled to take place in 2023 after the Steam Summer Sale:

Stealth Fest (July 24-31): As the name suggests, this is all about stealth games and immersive sims. Players who want their power fantasy itch scratched will likely be interested in this one. Be sure to check out games like Deus Ex, Dishonored, Aragami, and more during it.

As the name suggests, this is all about stealth games and immersive sims. Players who want their power fantasy itch scratched will likely be interested in this one. Be sure to check out games like Deus Ex, Dishonored, Aragami, and more during it. Visual Novel Fest (August 7-14): Even niche genres like visual novels get a spot during Steam sale events. The genre has a large following on PC, so this is not particularly surprising. Keep an eye out for discounts on Ace Attorney, Danganronpa, Steins; Gate, and other franchises.

Even niche genres like visual novels get a spot during Steam sale events. The genre has a large following on PC, so this is not particularly surprising. Keep an eye out for discounts on Ace Attorney, Danganronpa, Steins; Gate, and other franchises. Strategy Fest (August 28- September 4): Test your tactical and brainstorming skills in this strategy games' sale. Titles across subgenres like RTS, SRPG, and more will be discounted in it. Check out Total War: Warhammer 3, Into The Breach, XCOM 2, and other classics when this sale goes live.

Even though the Steam Summer Sale is ending, there's much to look forward to.

