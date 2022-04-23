Players of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands can find many powerful items in-game, such as guns, armor, rings, and more. Amulets are a fantastic way for players to increase their stats and gain bonus effects by simply equipping them.

There are various bonuses they can grant to the player, with some standing tall above the others. Here are the best legendary amulets to farm in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Best Legendary Amulets in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands offers many different levels of quality and rarity for items. These item quality levels grow in strength with every rank.

The qualities available for players to find are common (white), uncommon (green), rare (blue), epic (purple), legendary (orange). Legendary items are the strongest with unique modifiers that greatly help the player out.

Slip and Stun

This is a brand new amulet that players can gain in the new Coiled Captors DLC. This amulet causes the player to have an increased sliding speed, which allows them to get around much faster. After sliding, players will deal bonus melee damage and also leave behind a trail of elemental damage.

Players looking for this drop can obtain it from the Wheel of Fate, or they can find it at the end of the Chaos Chamber from the dedicated amulet, Rabbit.

Sacrificial Skeep

For players looking to greatly increase their survivability, the Sacrificial Skeep amulet is one of the best bets a player can have. This amulet functions by allowing players to summon a Sacrificial Skeep whenever they get below 50% HP.

The Sacrificial Skeep will pulse healing around it, and fully heal players to 100% health. It can also be shot to provide on-demand health for the player.

Players will be able to farm this amulet at the dedicated loot drop from the Banshee who resides at the end of the Wildweep Dankness. The boss can be defeated as many times as required to obtain this item.

Joint Training

Joint Training is the perfect amulet for players who run any type of companion-based build. Whenever the player deals a critical hit, it will increase the companion's critical hit chance by 80% for six seconds.

Whenever the companion deals a critical hit, it will increase the player's critical chance by 30% for six seconds. This allows the player and pet to build large crits off of each other's damage.

Players of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands who are looking to get their hands on Joint Training can do so by going to the Obelisk, which is located inside of Tangledrift. Players are able to farm the boss there as many times as they like in order to obtain this item.

