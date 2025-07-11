Best Light Cones for Archer in Honkai Star Rail

Archer is one of the characters released as part of the Honkai: Star Rail × Fate (UBW) Collab. He is a 5-star Quantum Hunt unit who has been given out to all players for free in Honkai Star Rail 3.4. Archer's role in a team setup is that of a main DPS unit who can deal incredible amounts of damage using both his Skill and his Ultimate. Being a DPS character who can be used as a hypercarry (backed by supports), Archer has quite a few Light Cone options that you can equip him with.

This article discusses the best Light Cones that you can use for Archer in Honkai Star Rail.

Best 5-star Light Cones for Archer in Honkai Star Rail

1) The Hell where Ideals Burn

The Hell where Ideals Burn (Image via HoYoverse)

Archer's signature Light Cone The Hell where Ideals Burn is his best-in-slot option. This Light Cone can be obtained for free after using 200 Special Passes while pulling on any of the limited-time banners in Honkai Star Rail 3.4. The Hell where Ideals Burn gives Archer a 16% CRIT Rate boost, along with a 10% ATK boost whenever he uses his Skill (which can stack up to a total of four times).

Additionally, this Light Cone has another passive that is tailored to his unique kit mechanics. If the team's maximum Skill point limit is higher than 6 while entering battle, Archer's ATK is boosted by an extra 40%. This means that he can get upto an 80% additional ATK buff just from his signature Light Cone.

Also read: The Hell Where Ideals Burn in Honkai Star Rail: Unique effect, stats, and ascension materials

2) Cruising in the Stellar Sea

Cruising in the Stellar Sea (Image via HoYoverse)

This 5-star free-to-play Light Cone is a good option for those who cannot use up 200 pulls to get his signature Light Cone. Cruising in the Stellar Sea can be obtained for free from Herta's Shop, making it accessible to all players.

At maximum superimpositions, this Light Cone can also give Archer a 16% CRIT Rate boost, which is the same boost that he gets from his signature Light Cone (at S1). Furthermore, he can gain an additional 16% CRIT Rate while in combat against enemies whose HP is lower than 50%. Cruising in the Stellar Sea also gives a 40% ATK buff to the user when an enemy is defeated, which lasts for the next two turns.

3) Baptism of Pure Thought

Baptism of Pure Thought (Image via HoYoverse)

Archer can also make good use of Dr. Ratio's signature Light Cone Baptism of Pure Thought. Apart from providing a 20% CRIT DMG buff to Archer, this Light Cone can also help him deal more DMG while using his Follow-up Attacks. Since FUA Attacks are an integral part of Archer's kit, the 24% DEF Ignore that Baptism of Pure Thought provides when the wearer is using their Follow-up Attack can be very helpful for Archer.

4) Worrisome, Blissful

Worrisome, Blissful (Image via HoYoverse)

Another Light Cone that can specifically target and buff Archer's Follow-up Attacks is Topaz's signature Light Cone Worrisome, Blissful. This Light Cone provides a 30% DMG buff to all Follow-up Attacks, as well as an 18% CRIT Rate boost. Additionally, whenever the wearer uses a Follow-up Attack, the 'Tame' state is inflicted on enemies (stacking up to 2 times). Whenever any party member deals damage to enemies affected by Tame, their CRIT DMG is increased by 12%.

If you own Topaz's Light Cone, you can definitely consider equipping it on Archer in order to maximize his overall damage output.

Best 4-star Light Cones for Archer in Honkai Star Rail

1) See You at the End

See You at the End (Image via HoYoverse)

The newly released Battle Pass Light Cone See You at the End is the best 4-star Light Cone option for Archer. This Light Cone is a good stat stick for any Hunt DPS character, as it provides a 24% CRIT DMG boost to the wearer. Archer can also make good use of the additional 24% Skill and Follow-up ATK boost provided by this Light Cone.

2) Swordplay

Swordplay (Image via HoYoverse)

Another good 4-star Light Cone for Archer is Swordplay. This Light Cone increases the wearer's DMG by 8% every time they attack the same enemy, which is very likely to happen when Archer is spamming his Skills. This effect can stack up to five times, meaning that he can gain a significant DMG buff from this Light Cone.

Also read: All Honkai Star Rail 3.4 achievements

