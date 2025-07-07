Best teams for Honkai Star Rail Apocalyptic Shadow 3.4

The Apocalyptic Shadow gameplay mode in Honkai Star Rail has recently refreshed, with the new cycle featuring a fresh set of enemies, buffs, and combat tactics. The Honkai Star Rail Apocalyptic Shadow 3.4 is titled "Ichor Beast", and has a lineup consisting of the Flame Reaver of Doomsday Led Astray (Flame Reaver) and Starbane Doombringer Boss (Doomsday Beast).

As per standard Apocalyptic Shadow gameplay rules, there are a total of four stages that you will need to clear in order to achieve a full 12-star clear of the gameplay mode. Since the difficulty levels for the boss fights increase with each stage, it is necessary to focus on using characters and teams that can synergize well with each other while also dealing damage to the enemies based on their weakness types.

This article discusses some of the optimal teams that can be used to clear Honkai Star Rail Apocalyptic Shadow 3.4.

Team recommendations for Honkai Star Rail Apocalyptic Shadow 3.4 Ichor Beast

Bosses and stages in Apocalyptic Shadow have unique traits and buffs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Let us first take a brief look at the buffs for both nodes in this current rotation of Apocalyptic Shadow:

Node 1 buffs

Bold Leader: The damage dealt by the character in position #1 in the team lineup is increased by 60%. Additionally, one Skill Point is recovered for every four Skill Points used.

The damage dealt by the character in position #1 in the team lineup is increased by 60%. Additionally, one Skill Point is recovered for every four Skill Points used. No Turning Back: After any party member consumes their own HP to attack enemies, their damage dealt is increased by 40% for the next three turns.

After any party member consumes their own HP to attack enemies, their damage dealt is increased by 40% for the next three turns. Tarsus Infection: After any teammate deals DoT damage to enemies, they regenerate 6 Energy. All DoT attacks have an additional 30% All-Type RES against all enemies.

Node 2 buffs

Teaching and Learning Go Banana in Peel: Skill DMG and Ultimate DMG for all party members is increased by 50%.

Skill DMG and Ultimate DMG for all party members is increased by 50%. Hunter's Stride: Whenever an ally breaks an enemy's Weakness, their action is advanced forward by 25%.

Whenever an ally breaks an enemy's Weakness, their action is advanced forward by 25%. Turn of Luck: Follow-up ATK DMG dealt by teammates ignores 15% of enemies' All-Type RES. These attacks can also reduce Toughness of enemies who do not have the corresponding Weakness type. This Toughness reduction is equal to 50% of of the original Toughness reduction.

Best teams for Node 1

1) Castorice, Tribbie, Remembrance Trailblazer, Hyacine

Castorice, Tribbie, Remembrance Trailblazer, Hyacine (Image via HoYoverse)

A team with Castorice as the main DPS is one of the best picks for defeating the Flame Reaver in Apocalyptic Shadow 3.4. Not only is she an AoE Quantum DPS unit, but her Memosprite is also capable of dealing incredible amounts of damage, ensuring that you can quickly take out the Vessels summoned by the Flame Reaver during battle.

Tribbie, Remembrance Trailblazer, and Hyacine are currently Castorice's best supports. However, since not all players own Tribbie and Hyacine, they can be replaced with Ruan Mei and Luocha/Gallagher, respectively. Make sure to pick the "No Turning Back" buff for this team.

Also read: Best Castorice build in Honkai Star Rail: Light cones, relics, stats, teams, and more

2) Phainon, Sunday, Bronya, Cipher

Phainon, Sunday, Bronya, Cipher (Image via HoYoverse)

The newly-released 5-star character Phainon is also a good choice for clearing the first node of Apocalyptic Shadow 3.4. This is one of Phainon's current best teams, as his overall damage outout is tremendously increased by the buffs and supports provided by Sunday, Bronya, and Cipher. Since Phainon can self-heal while in his Ultimate form, you can comfortably run a Sustain-less team. However, if you feel like you still need some sort of healing for the rest of your team members, Cipher can be replaced with Huohuo.

Make sure to prioritize advancing Phainon so that he can use his Ultimate and transform into his Khaslana form faster. Use the "Bold Leader" buff when using this team.

Also read: Phainon E1 vs S1 in Honkai Star Rail: Which one should you get?

3) Kafka, Black Swan, Tribbie, Huohuo

Kafka, Black Swan, Tribbie, Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

Since one of the Node 1 buffs offers a DoT buff, you can use a dual DoT team with Kafka and Black Swan as the main damage dealers. Tribbie's role in this team is to buff both Kafka and Black Swan's overall DMG by providing additional RES PEN. However, she can be replaced by Ruan Mei, in case you don't have her. Pick the "Tarsus Infection" buff for this team.

Best teams for Node 2

1) Phainon, Sunday, Bronya, Cipher

Phainon, Sunday, Bronya, Cipher (Image via HoYoverse)

The Doomsday Beast in Apocalyptic Shadow 3.4 has Physical Weakness, making Phainon the perfect DPS choice for this node. Focus on taking out the left and right hands of the boss before Phainon transforms into his enhanced form by using his Ultimate, so that he can directly attack the Doomsday Beast using consecutive turns in his Khaslana form.

Sunday and Bronya are the perfect supports for Sunday, as they can keep advancing and buffing him. While Cipher is a helpful addition in this team as a debuffer, she can be replaced with a Sustain unit such as Gallagher or Huohuo. Make sure to use the "Teaching and Learning Go Banana in Peel" buff for this team.

2) The Herta, Anaxa, Tribbie, Lingsha

The Herta, Anaxa, Tribbie, Lingsha (Image via HoYoverse)

5-star AoE DPS unit The Herta can also be used to defeat the Doomsday Beast in node 2 of Honkai Star Rail Apocalyptic Shadow 3.4. The enemy has an Ice weakness, which The Herta can take full advantage of. Her enhanced Skill and Ultimate are capable of dealing incredible amounts of damage, which can quickly defeat both the Doomsday Beast's hands.

Anaxa is one of the best sub-DPS units in a The Herta hypercarry team, making him an essential part of this team. Tribbie, however, can be replaced by Ruan Mei, in case you don't have her. Similarly, if you don't have Lingsha, you can replace her with Gallagher. Use the "Teaching and Learning Go Banana in Peel" buff for this team.

Also read: The Herta build guide: Best Relics, Light Cones, Trace priority, teams, and materials

3) Feixiao, Topaz, Aventurine, Robin

Feixiao, Topaz, Aventurine, Robin (Image via HoYoverse)

A Feixiao DPS team can make use of the Follow-Up ATK buff in this half of Apocalyptic Shadow. Topaz and Aventurine fill the role of sub-DPS and Sustain units in this team, while Robin can Action Advance Feixiao to help her accumulate stacks faster. While every member in this team is essential for the highest possible overall damage output, Topaz can be replaced with March 7th (Hunt). You will need to use the "Turn of Luck" buff when playing this team.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Honkai Star Rail news, updates and guides.

