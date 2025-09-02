The best Light Cones for Cerydra in Honkai Star Rail must contain passive that can increase her support capabilities, since she is a Harmony character. She can boost the ATK and CRIT DMG of allies, helping them deal extra damage during combat. Her skill can also dispel crowd control debuff from teammates, improving their survivability.

This article further discusses the best Harmon LCs to use on Cerydra in HSR.

Best 5-star Light Cones for Cerydra in Honkai Star Rail

1) Epoch Etched in Golden Blood

Cerydra's best Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

Epoch Etched in Golden Blood, Cerydra's signature Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail, is bound to be the best option for her. It is equipped with a passive that synergizes with her kit. To be specific, the LC increases the wearer’s ATK by 64% and recovers their skill point.

If Cerydra uses her skill on an ally, which she does to allocate Charge points, the target’s Skill DMG will be boosted by 54%. The Light Cone basically enables her to provide extra buffs.

2) A Grounded Ascent

Sunday's signature Light Cone is the alternate option (Image via HoYoverse)

A Grounded Ascent is another solid 5-star Light Cone to build Cerydra with. She regenerates six energy via the LC after using her skill on an ally. Additionally, the teammate receives a "Hymn" stack, up to three times.

Each stack then boosts the character’s DMG by 15%. Like the signature option, A Grounded Ascent, which is originally Sunday’s Light Cone, boosts Cerydra’s support capabilities. She can also obtain a skill point for every two instances of Hymn stacks she triggered on an ally.

Best 4-star Light Cones for Cerydra in Honkai Star Rail

1)The Forever Victual

The best 4-star Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

The Forever Victual is an event-exclusive 4-star Light Cone that works surprisingly well with Cerydra. The LC increases her ATK by 16%, which is crucial for her damage output and buffs. She receives an additional 8% attack stat up to three times after casting her skill.

You can obtain The Forever Victual and its superimposition material from the Chrysos Maze Grand Restaurant event in Honkai Star Rail. Upgrading the LC will double the special effects.

2) Dance! Dance! Dance!

This Light Cone works on any Harmony character (Image via HoYoverse)

Dance! Dance! Dance! is another potent 4-star Light Cone for Harmony characters, and Cerydra is no exception. The passive basically advances forward all allies' actions by 16% after the wearer casts their Ultimate. The effect is easy to trigger and clearly provides an advantage in turn-based combat.

Best 3-star Light Cone for Cerydra in Honkai Star Rail

Mediation

We don’t recommend 3-star Light Cones unless it is absolutely necessary. In case you lack any of the specified options, use Mediation to build Cerydra. The LC will increase all allies' speed after entering combat.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

