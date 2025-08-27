Cerydra signature Light Cone ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail

Ahead of the Honkai Star Rail version 3.5 second phase’s release, HoYoverse revealed Cerydra’s signature Light Cone. The developers officially disclosed the unique effect, stats, and ascension materials of Epoch Etched in Golden Blood, allowing Trailblazers to know what they need to level the item up. Moreover, the Light Cone belongs to Cerydra, but all characters treading on the Harmony Path can use it.This article discusses the unique effect, stats, and ascension materials of Cerydra’s signature Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail.Unique effect and stats of Cerydra’s signature Light Cone, Epoch Etched in Golden Blood, exploredSince players will be able to upgrade Cerydra’s signature Light Cone to level 80 after it debuts, its stats will improve accordingly. Those wondering, Epoch Etched in Golden Blood will grant the following stats when it's fully leveled up in Honkai Star Rail:HP: 952ATK: 635DEF: 463Besides that, Cerydra’s signature weapon can also grant a unique effect. At Superimposition Level 1, the character that has it equipped will get the following effect:“Conquer: Increases the wearer’s ATK by 64%. After using Ultimate to attack, recovers 1 Skill Point. When the wearer uses their Skill on one ally character, increases the Skill DMG dealt by the target by 54% for 3 turns.”Ascension materials needed for Cerydra’s signature Light Cone in Honkai Star RailTo fully level up Cerydra’s signature LC in Honkai Star Rail, players must farm the following materials:Ethereal Omen x20Echoing Wail x20Eternal Lament x14Firmament Note x4Celestial Section x12Heavenly Melody x15385,000 CreditEthereal Omen, Echoing Wail, and Eternal LamentEternal Lament (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)Ethereal Omen and the other variants, such as Echoing Wail and Eternal Lament, are Character Ascensio and Trace Materials that can be acquired upon defeating enemies from a certain faction. To farm these materials, you must eliminate adversaries from the Black Tide faction.You can challenge any activities that feature these enemies or roam around Amphoreus, as they are most commonly found there.Also read: All Honkai Star Rail 3.5 achievementsFirmament Note, Celestial Section, and Heavenly MelodyFirmament Node (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)Firmament Node, Celestial Section, and Heavenly Melody can be farmed from the Bud of Harmony Crimson Calyx. Since there are two of the aforementioned activities, players must go to the one in The Reverie (Dreamscape), Penacony.For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:Best Saber build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and moreBest Archer build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and moreHonkai: Star Rail Archer teams guide: Best F2P and premium team compsHonkai: Star Rail Saber teams guide: Best F2P and premium team compsNew Honkai: Star Rail leaked endgame mode looks like Genshin Impact's Stygian Onslaught