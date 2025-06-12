Best Light Cones for Cipher in Honkai Star Rail

Cipher is one of the most unique Nihility characters in Honkai Star Rail that many players like to summon in version 3.3. She nukes her targets with True DMG and applies powerful debuffs on them. Such a combination of skill sets allows her to take on the role of a sub-DPS across multiple teams.

However, she has a limited number of Light Cones to choose from, given her versatile playstyle. To help Trailblazers build Cipher, this article recommends some of the best Nihility LCs in HSR.

Best 5-star Light Cones for Cipher in Honkai Star Rail

1) Lies Dance on the Breeze

Lies Dance on the Breeze (Image via HoYoverse)

Lies Dance on the Breeze in Honkai Star Rail is one of the best Light Cones for most Nihility characters, including Cipher. In fact, the LC serves as her signature option, featuring an adequate passive that can boost her combat potential. For starters, she will gain 18% SPD by equipping it.

After the Cipher attack, it will have a 120% base chance to inflict the "Bamboozle" state on every enemy target. Those afflicted with the debuff will have DEF decreased by 16% for two turns. If her SPD is higher than or equal to 170, which she strives to achieve, the LC has a 120% base chance to inflict the "Theft" state on all opponents. Their DEF will be decreased by 8% for a couple of turns.

When both debuffs are repeatedly inflicted, only the most recently inflicted instance takes effect. Hence, the targets will be vulnerable at all times.

2) Incessant Rain

Incessant Rain (Image via HoYoverse)

Silver Wolf’s signature option, Incessant Rain, is an alternate 5-star Light Cone for Cipher. It increases the wearer's Effect Hit Rate by 24%. When the character deals DMG to an enemy that currently has three or more debuffs, it increases the wearer's CRIT Rate by 12%. Cipher can make targets vulnerable and deal damage based on her records, so she should be able to benefit from the effect.

Additionally, the LC will implant Aether Code on a random enemy after she uses any of her abilities. The effect compels the target to receive 12% increased DMG for a turn.

Best 4-star Light Cones for Cipher in Honkai Star Rail

1) Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat

Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat (Image via HoYoverse)

When it comes to 4-star Light Cones, Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat is the best option for Cipher. The LC’s passive has a 60% base chance to inflict "Ensnare" on a target when attacked by the wearer, reducing their DEF by 12% for a single turn. This simple debuff from the LC certainly bolsters Cipher’s support potential.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.3 redeem codes

2) Before the Tutorial Mission Starts

Before the Tutorial Mission Starts (Image via HoYoverse)

Before the Tutorial Mission Starts is the alternate 4-star Light Cone option for Cipher. It increases her Effect Hit Rate by 20%. She doesn’t necessarily need the stat, but it guarantees her debuff on the enemy. The LC further allows Cipher to regenerate energy by attacking targets with reduced defense.

She can apply the required debuff to benefit from the passive. Not to forget, Before the Tutorial Mission Starts was dropped from an event, so most players will have it at max Superimposition Level, which doubles the effect.

