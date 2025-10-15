Best Light Cones for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae in Honkai Star Rail

The best Light Cone for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae in Honkai Star Rail must offer shield buffs and other effects that aid his team. Being a follower of the Preservation Path, Dan Heng Permansor Terrae has access to many 4-star and 5-star options. Since he is a 5-star unit, HoYoverse has also added his signature LC to the game.

Ad

This article discusses the best Light Cones to build Permansor Terrae in HSR.

Best 5-star Light Cones for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae in Honkai Star Rail

1) Though Worlds Apart

The signature Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae's signature Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail is equipped with all the necessary stats for the 5-star character. Though Worlds Apart increases the character's ATK by 64%. When the Ultimate is cast, which this unit will use frequently, the ally’s HP will be restored by 10% based on his ATK stat. Characters on the team with the lowest HP will also receive additional healing.

Ad

Trending

Though Worlds Apart will further apply "Redoubt" to all allies for three turns, increasing their DMG dealt by 12%. If they have a summon, it will inflict more damage. Overall, this Light Cone is catered to improving Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s support potential.

2) Texture of Memories

A decent 5-star alternative (Image via HoYoverse)

Texture of Memories is the 5-star Preservation Light Cone that can be obtained from the Herta Store. We recommend the LC for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae because it is accessible and offers a neutral passive.

Ad

Texture of Memories increases the wearer's Effect RES by 8%. They also gain a shield equal to 16% of their max health for two turns when attacked without a barrier. Dan Heng Permansor Terrae will have his shield active most of the time. In that case, his damage will be reduced by 12%.

Best 4-star Light Cones for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae in Honkai Star Rail

1) Journey, Forever Peaceful

Ad

The best 4-star Light Cone for Permansor Terrae (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail’s battle pass features some of the unique 4-star Light Cones, including Journey, Forever Peaceful. This Preservation LC is a great option to build Dan Heng Permansor Terrae. It will increase the wearer's Shield Effect by 12%. When an ally target has a barrier, they will receive a 12% damage enhancement.

Ad

You can also superimpose the LC to double the passive effect.

2) We Are Wildfire

An F2P Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

We Are Wildfire is another solid 4-star Light Cone for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae. It decreases the damage received by all allies by 8% at the beginning of the battle. The buff lasts for five turns.

Ad

Moreover, the entire team will receive 30% healing based on the difference between their current and max HP.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.