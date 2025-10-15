Best Light Cones for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae in Honkai Star Rail

The best Light Cone for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae in Honkai Star Rail must offer shield buffs and other effects that aid his team. Being a follower of the Preservation Path, Dan Heng Permansor Terrae has access to many 4-star and 5-star options. Since he is a 5-star unit, HoYoverse has also added his signature LC to the game.
This article discusses the best Light Cones to build Permansor Terrae in HSR.
Best 5-star Light Cones for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae in Honkai Star Rail
1) Though Worlds Apart
Dan Heng Permansor Terrae's signature Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail is equipped with all the necessary stats for the 5-star character. Though Worlds Apart increases the character's ATK by 64%. When the Ultimate is cast, which this unit will use frequently, the ally’s HP will be restored by 10% based on his ATK stat. Characters on the team with the lowest HP will also receive additional healing.
Though Worlds Apart will further apply "Redoubt" to all allies for three turns, increasing their DMG dealt by 12%. If they have a summon, it will inflict more damage. Overall, this Light Cone is catered to improving Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s support potential.
2) Texture of Memories
Texture of Memories is the 5-star Preservation Light Cone that can be obtained from the Herta Store. We recommend the LC for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae because it is accessible and offers a neutral passive.
Texture of Memories increases the wearer's Effect RES by 8%. They also gain a shield equal to 16% of their max health for two turns when attacked without a barrier. Dan Heng Permansor Terrae will have his shield active most of the time. In that case, his damage will be reduced by 12%.
Best 4-star Light Cones for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae in Honkai Star Rail
1) Journey, Forever Peaceful
Honkai Star Rail’s battle pass features some of the unique 4-star Light Cones, including Journey, Forever Peaceful. This Preservation LC is a great option to build Dan Heng Permansor Terrae. It will increase the wearer's Shield Effect by 12%. When an ally target has a barrier, they will receive a 12% damage enhancement.
You can also superimpose the LC to double the passive effect.
2) We Are Wildfire
We Are Wildfire is another solid 4-star Light Cone for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae. It decreases the damage received by all allies by 8% at the beginning of the battle. The buff lasts for five turns.
Moreover, the entire team will receive 30% healing based on the difference between their current and max HP.
