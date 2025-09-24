The best Light Cones for Evernight in Honkai Star Rail must provide HP, since her damage scales on max health. She is a Remembrance unit from the Ice element capable of nuking groups of targets with her Ultimate and follow-up attacks. As such, Evernight takes on the role of a DPS across various teams.
Equipping proper weapons will only make her a strong and reliable companion to have on the battlefield. This article further discusses some of the best 5-star and 4-star Light Cones for Evernight in Honkai Star Rail.
Best 5-star Light Cones for Evernight in Honkai Star Rail
1) To Evernight's Stars
Evernight’s signature Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail will be her best-in-slot option, given that it offers all the necessary attributes and effects. The passive increases the wearer's Max HP by 30%. Evernight’s damage will increase the more health you build her with.
If her memosprite uses an ability, she will gain the Noctis effect, which essentially allows the ally's summon to ignore 20% of the target's DEF. The To Evernight's Stars LC will further increase her damage by 30%. Evernight will also recover 8 energy if her memosprite disappears.
2) Make Farewells More Beautiful
Make Farewells More Beautiful boasts a comparable stat to Evernight’s signature option. Therefore, you can use the former to build her. The Light Cone will increase her Max HP by 30%.
If Evernight or her memosprite loses HP during their own turn, she will gain "Death Flower." The effect allows the wearer and their summon to ignore 30% of the target's DEF when dealing damage. If the memosprite disappears, her action will be advanced by 12%.
You can expect to frequently nuke targets with the Make Farewells More Beautiful.
Best 4-star Light Cones for Evernight in Honkai Star Rail
1) The Flower Remembers
The Flower Remembers is a battle pass-exclusive Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail. It will increase Evernight’s CRIT DMG by 24%. Her momosprite will also gain the same effect. The Light Cone is clearly catered to Remembrance DPS units like Evernight. However, you can only obtain the LC upon reaching level 30 in the Nameless Honor.
2) The Story's Next Page
The Story's Next Page is an accessible 4-star option for Evernight or any other HP-scaling Resonator in HSR. The Light Cone boosts the wearer’s health by 16%. If their memosprite attacks, the Outgoing Healing of the wearer and their summon increases by 12%. Evernight will only need the HP buff.
