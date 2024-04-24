Best Lily build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The best Lily build in Brawl Stars is the right combination of Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gears that maximize the brawler's potential on the battlefield. Lily was introduced as a Mythic brawler in the latest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk episode. Her unique blend of moderate health, swift movements, and rapid attacks makes her a relentless force on the battlefield.

Lily's primary attack involves jabbing adversaries with a short-ranged thorn. This projectile deals moderate damage and has lightning-fast reload speed. Her Super allows her to teleport behind an enemy upon hitting them with a fruit projectile, dealing damage in the process. Additionally, her Trait passively charges her Super when foes venture within her radius, setting the stage for strategic plays.

Considering all her abilities, this article provides the best Lily build in Brawl Stars in 2024.

What is the best Lily build in Brawl Stars?

Gadget: Vanish

Vanish Gadget (Image via Supercell)

The Vanish Gadget stands out as a cornerstone of the best Lily build in Brawl Stars. Upon activation, Lily plunges into the shadows for 3 seconds, rendering herself invisible to her adversaries. While hidden, she can maneuver across the battlefield undetected, strategizing her next move with precision.

Although her allies can track her movements within the Shadow Realm, her foes remain oblivious to her presence. This Gadget not only grants Lily the element of surprise but also serves as a defensive tool, allowing her to evade enemy assaults or swiftly reposition herself on the battlefield.

Star Power: Vigilance

Vigilance Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Among her Star Powers, Vigilance emerges as the superior choice for the ultimate Lily build in Brawl Stars. With Vigilance activated, Lily gains a 15% boost to her movement speed whenever an enemy enters her Super charge radius.

This enhanced mobility empowers Lily to outmaneuver her opponents with grace and finesse. By darting around the battlefield at an accelerated pace, she can weave through enemy fire, maintain optimal positioning, and strike from unexpected angles.

Gears: Gadget Charge and Damage

Damage - Super Rare Gear (Image via Supercell)

For the ultimate Lily build in Brawl Stars, prioritizing Gadget Charge and Damage Gear is paramount to fine-tuning her combat effectiveness.

The Gadget Charge Gear grants Lily an additional use of her Vanish Gadget during a match, increasing the total usage from three to four. This enhancement improves her stealth capabilities and provides greater flexibility to use her Gadget.

In contrast, the Damage Gear empowers Lily with a 15% increase in damage output when her health falls below 50%. This enhancement provides her with a formidable edge in critical moments, allowing her to unleash devastating barrages of thorns upon her foes when the stakes are highest.

