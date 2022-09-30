Best locations to get Red, Green, and Blue Gems in ARK Fjordur

ARK Fjordur is a popular survival sandbox game and is the latest DLC in the ARK: Survival Evolved video game series. The game is set in a pre-historic world with sci-fi elements where players have to farm, hunt, mine, scavenge, collect resources, fight dangerous animals, tame dinos, build bases, craft tools, weapons, and much more.

ARK Fjordur introduced four new tamable creatures: Desmodus, Fenrir, Fjordhawk, and Andrewsarchus. There is a new final boss creature named Fenrisulfr. Fjordur also re-introduced three guardians from The Island: Broodmother Lysrix, Megapithecus, and Dragon.

Like all other ARK DLCs, Fjordur also has a general theme: Norse mythology. There are various references to Norse mythology, including places like Jotunheim, Asgard, and creatures like Skoll and Hati. This is the only ARK DLC with references to Lord of the Rings.

ARK Fjordur: Get Red, Green, and Blue Gems with these coordinates

Red, Green, and Blue Gems are non-renewable, non-refinable, non-combustible, and uncommon resources in ARK Fjordur. This resource was first introduced in ARK Ragnarok DLC.

Green Gems are required to craft Climbing Pick, Basilisk Saddle, Glow Stick, Gasoline, Roll Rat Saddle, and Tek Phase Pistol.

Blue Gems are required to craft Glider Suit Skin, Hazard Suit Boots, Hazard Suit Gloves, Hazard Suit Hat, Hazard Suit Pants, Hazard Suit Shirt, Karkinos Saddle, Metal Cliff Platform, Pliers, Tek Phase Pistol, and Zip-Line Motor Attachment Skin.

Red Gems are needed to craft Charge Lantern, Gas Collector, Rock Drake Saddle, Tek Phase Pistol, and Tek Railgun.

So, here are the best locations to find blue, red, and green gems in ARK Fjordur.

Red Gems

The first location on the list is the Caverns of Time. Anyone following ARK Fjordur guides will know this place, as it is the safest base location and one of the best metal spawning sites on the Fjordur map. To get to the Caverns of Time, players must reach 86.4, 98.2 and dive straight under the sea until they see a portal.

This portal window will lead them into a space-themed cave. Players might have to face a few issues with movement control as gravity doesn't work here. Entering the cave's main hall, players will find lots of purple glowing rocks, and mining them will give players Red Gems and crystals. There will also be some glowing blue rocks that will give Blue Gems and crystals.

Blue Gems

The best location to find Blue Gems in the ARK Fjordur is a cave located in Vannaland. The coordinates for the cave entrance are 56.6, 86.6. Entering this Aberration-themed cave, players will see some glowing cyan-colored crystals spawned right around the corner. By mining those crystals, players will get Blue Gems and crystals.

This location also has a charging station if players want to recharge their batteries. Players will also see a few red glowing rocks at the end of the cave. Mining these rocks will give them Red Gems.

Green Gems

This location is a bit tricky, so players must follow the instructions carefully. To reach this underwater cave, players must first reach the coordinates 41.1, 31.8. It is located right between Vannaland and Vardiland. After reaching the mentioned coordinates, players have to dive straight under the sea.

Once they reach the bottom, they will have to move forward and find a portal window leading them into an Aberration-themed cave. In this small cave, players will find glowing green crystals spawned here and there. Mining those green crystals will them Green Gems and crystals. This is the best location in ARK Fjordur to find Green Gems.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

