The best M249 build in Delta Force will help gamers enhance their chances of victory. M249 is one of the game's most powerful light machine guns with a fire rate of 858 rounds per minute. This bulky firearm may compromise mobility, but it compensates with its powerful rounds, capable of taking down multiple enemies with ease.

This article looks at the best M249 build in Delta Force, also providing players with the optimum calibration settings for the weapon.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Best Delta Force M249 build

Here are the best attachments for the M249 build in Delta Force:

Muzzle : Sandstorm Vertical Compensator

: Sandstorm Vertical Compensator Foregrip : Secret Order Bevel Foregrip

: Secret Order Bevel Foregrip Rear Grip : Scorpio Rear Grip

: Scorpio Rear Grip Barrel : M249 Rhino Long Barrel

: M249 Rhino Long Barrel Stock : Skeleton Sniper Stock

: Skeleton Sniper Stock Optic : Cobra Accuracy Sight

: Cobra Accuracy Sight Magazine : Extended Magazine

: Extended Magazine Handguard: M249 Rail Handguard

Here is the loadout code for the Best M249 build in Delta Force:

M249 Light Machine Gun-Warfare-6EUC56809MFFCME3G7LT2

Players can copy this code and import it into their arsenal to use the loadout in the game.

M249 LMG build in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

The best M249 build in Delta Force is focused on creating an optimum LMG for close-range engagements. Note that the M249 excels in close to medium-range engagements, but its effectiveness diminishes in long-range combat situations.

All Delta Force M249 attachments explained

Here is a brief description of every attachment installed in the best M249 build in Delta Force:

The Sandstorm Vertical Compensator significantly reduces the vertical recoil of the weapon, allowing for faster follow-up shots.

significantly reduces the vertical recoil of the weapon, allowing for faster follow-up shots. The Secret Order Bevel Foregrip greatly reduces the gun's recoil and provides stability while aiming.

greatly reduces the gun's recoil and provides stability while aiming. The Scorpio Rear Grip allows a stable hold on the firearm, enhancing accuracy and providing trigger control.

allows a stable hold on the firearm, enhancing accuracy and providing trigger control. The M249 Rhino Long Barrel helps maneuver the weapon in close-range counters.

helps maneuver the weapon in close-range counters. The M249 Skeleton Sniper Stock provides weapon stability while shooting.

provides weapon stability while shooting. The Cobra Accuracy Sight helps with focusing on close-range targets.

helps with focusing on close-range targets. The Extended Magazine increases the magazine capacity so that players don't have to worry about constant reloads.

increases the magazine capacity so that players don't have to worry about constant reloads. The M249 Rail Handguard allows you to add additional accessories like lights, lasers, grips, and sights.

Best M249 build calibration settings in Delta Force

To fine-tune their gunplay, players can utilize the calibration settings in Delta Force to make subtle adjustments to a weapon's performance, allowing for precise control and improved overall accuracy.

Calibrating M29 LMG in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Barrel: Weight Limit +30.00 g

Weight Limit +30.00 g Foregrip: Thickness +20.00 mm

Thickness +20.00 mm Rear Grip: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Thickness +20.00 mm

Weight Limit +50.00 g, Thickness +20.00 mm Stock: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Thickness +20.00 mm

That covers everything you need to know about the best M249 build in Delta Force.

