The best M7 build in Delta Force is to not be underestimated. Despite receiving numerous nerfs since the game's Alpha, the M7 Battle Rifle is still a solid pick. It is meant for mid-range engagements, which is where the weapon truly shines.

However, the gun isn't perfect. Over time, it has seen several changes and it's mostly to the gun's recoil, which is a lot higher at the moment. Fortunately, you can mitigate a lot of these issues by using the right attachments.

Hence, in this guide, we will take a closer look at the best M7 build in Delta Force to not only help you get more kills but also dominate all your matches with the gun.

Best Delta Force M7 build

To set up the best Delta Force M7 build, you must use the attachments listed below:

Optic: Panoramic Red Dot Sight

Panoramic Red Dot Sight Upper Patch: DD Python Handguard

DD Python Handguard Right Patch: DD Python Handguard

DD Python Handguard Upper Rail: DD Python Handguard

DD Python Handguard Left Patch: DD Python Handguard

DD Python Handguard Right Rail: PEQ-2 Red Laser-Light Combo

PEQ-2 Red Laser-Light Combo Barrel: M7 Tidal Ultra-Long Barrel Combo

M7 Tidal Ultra-Long Barrel Combo Muzzle: Sandstorm Vertical Compensator

Sandstorm Vertical Compensator Foregrip: Secret Order Bevel Foregrip

Secret Order Bevel Foregrip Mag Mount: Grizzly Full P. Mag Assist

Grizzly Full P. Mag Assist Grip Mount: Stable Grip Base

Stable Grip Base Mag: M7 6.8 30-Round Mag

M7 6.8 30-Round Mag Rear Grip: AR Heavy Tower Grip

AR Heavy Tower Grip Stock: Elite Light Stock

Setting up the best Delta Force M7 build (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

All these attachments combined significantly reduce the weapon's recoil. On top of that, they improve the firing stability and boost the damage range for long-range fights. The reduced recoil of the best M7 build can be easily noticed if you head over into the Firing Range and compare the loadout with the base variant of the weapon.

How do these attachments affect the M7?

If you want to know how each of these attachments affects the best M7 build, read below:

The Panoramic Red Dot Sight is one of the best if not the best optical sights for close-range gunfights. You can switch the optic based on your preference but we do not recommend using one with any form of zoom levels.

is one of the best if not the best optical sights for close-range gunfights. You can switch the optic based on your preference but we do not recommend using one with any form of zoom levels. The DD Python Handguard boosts the handling attributes of the weapon. For this build, we are using four of these for the best results. This is done to ensure that the firearm doesn't feel sluggish or heavy during aggressive plays.

boosts the handling attributes of the weapon. For this build, we are using four of these for the best results. This is done to ensure that the firearm doesn't feel sluggish or heavy during aggressive plays. The PEQ-2 Red Laser-Light Combo, when activated, significantly improves the handling stats of the weapon and hip fire accuracy. It also allows you to use the tactical stance, which will come in handy when you are engaging in close-quarter combat.

when activated, significantly improves the handling stats of the weapon and hip fire accuracy. It also allows you to use the tactical stance, which will come in handy when you are engaging in close-quarter combat. The M7 Tidal Ultra-Long Barrel Combo boosts damage range and muzzle velocity. It also helps with recoil control and improves firing stability.

boosts damage range and muzzle velocity. It also helps with recoil control and improves firing stability. The Sandstorm Vertical Compensator significantly lowers the vertical recoil, which is arguably one of the major caveats of the weapon.

significantly lowers the vertical recoil, which is arguably one of the major caveats of the weapon. The Secret Order Bevel Foregrip reduces horizontal recoil on the weapon, which harder for a player to counter manually.

reduces horizontal recoil on the weapon, which harder for a player to counter manually. The Grizzly Full P. Mag Assist improves handling attributes slightly. It has no negative effect and must be used for the best outcome.

improves handling attributes slightly. It has no negative effect and must be used for the best outcome. The Stable Grip Base helps with firing stability, making the gun easier to use at long ranges. It also reduces recoil, which is a bonus.

helps with firing stability, making the gun easier to use at long ranges. It also reduces recoil, which is a bonus. The M7 6.8 30-Round Mag increases the bullet count per magazine from 20 to 30. This is an important attachment as 20 rounds are simply too less to take on multiple encounters in an open and large battlefield.

increases the bullet count per magazine from 20 to 30. This is an important attachment as 20 rounds are simply too less to take on multiple encounters in an open and large battlefield. The AR Heavy Tower Grip has multiple effects. It improves handling, stability, and accuracy while helping with recoil control.

has multiple effects. It improves handling, stability, and accuracy while helping with recoil control. The Elite Light Stock also helps with recoil control. But the main reason to use this Stock is to improve the strafing speed when aiming down the sights of the weapon. This makes you a difficult target to hit when you are engaging in a gunfight.

Best M7 build calibration settings in Delta Force

After setting up the best M7 build in Delta Force, you must calibrate some of the attachments for the best possible outcome. Here's what we recommend:

Barrel: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Length -10.00 mm

Weight Limit +50.00 g, Length -10.00 mm Foregrip: Weight Limit +20.00 g

Weight Limit +20.00 g Rear Grip: Weight Limit +50.00 g

Weight Limit +50.00 g Stock: Weight Limit +50.00 g

Exploring the best M7 build calibration settings (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

These calibrations further enhance the best M7 build. The calibrations on the gun's Barrel, improve aim-down sight speed and firing stability. As for the Foregrip, the tweaks provide additional recoil control. Likewise, the calibrations on the Rear Grip also help with recoil control, while the Stock adjustments lower the recoil, making the weapon a lot easier to use.

That covers everything you need to know about setting up the best M7 build in the game.

