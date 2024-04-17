Best Mandy build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The optimal Mandy build in Brawl Stars allows players to maximize her potential on the battlefield by equipping the right combination of Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gears. As an Epic Brawler, Mandy is known for her low health, high damage output, and formidable range. She brings a tantalizing mix of offense and finesse to the arena.

Mandy's primary attack launches a long-ranged candy projectile, that deals up to 2600 damage upon impact. Using her Focus ability, she can improve her range even further. However, it's important to note that this Focus ability does not improve the damage potential of the attack.

Additionally, her Super launches a long-ranged projectile that travels for 3 seconds and deals a mammoth damage of 5000. Considering all these abilities, this article provides the composition of the ultimate Mandy build in Brawl Stars in 2024.

What is the best Mandy build in Brawl Stars?

Gadget: Cookie Crumbs

Cookie Crumbs Gadget (Image via Supercell)

The Cookie Crumbs stands as the right choice of Gadget for the ultimate Mandy build in Brawl Stars. Upon the activation of this Gadget, Mandy's next attack pierces through enemies and walls, catching adversaries off guard and dealing devastating damage when they least expect it.

Star Power: In My Sights

In My Sights Star Power (Image via Supercell)

When it comes to Star Powers, In My Sights reigns supreme in the optimal Mandy build in Brawl Stars. With this Star Power equipped, Mandy's candies fly at a 20% increased speed while she's focused, transforming her into a relentless barrage of sugary destruction.

The enhanced velocity catches opponents off guard, leaving them scrambling to evade the relentless onslaught of candy projectiles in Brawl Stars matches.

Gears: Damage and Shield

Damage Gear (Image via Supercell)

To complement the perfect Mandy build in Brawl Stars, it's essential to select the right combination of two Gears that enhance her strengths and mitigate her weaknesses.

For offensive prowess in critical situations, the Damage Gear proves indispensable. When Mandy's health falls below 50%, this gear empowers her attacks with a 15% damage boost, allowing her to unleash even more devastating assaults on her foes.

And to bolster her survivability, the Shield Gear offers a layer of consumable shield for protection. This shield has 900 health at the maximum level. When Mandy is at full health, the shield starts regenerating and takes 10 seconds to maximize the health at a rate of 90 health per second. This shield grants Mandy the resilience needed to withstand enemy onslaughts and emerge victorious in the heat of battle.

Check out more articles related to Brawl Stars:

5 best brawlers in Brawl Stars Knockout game mode || 5 best brawlers in Heist game mode || 5 best brawlers in Brawl Stars Bounty game mode

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback