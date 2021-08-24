The best Marshal loadout in COD Warzone Season 5

The new Marshal weapon was introduced yesterday in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and COD Warzone. It's a pistol, a shotgun, or both; anything players decide to call it.

The Marshal double barrel pistol is supposed to be one of the deadliest secondary weapons in the game. It falls under the handguns category and, as the description says, it has a “1-shot kill potential.”

This new weapon in Warzone was removed from the game for a while due to various technical issues. Once it was fixed, the pistol was reintroduced to the game again. Players can unlock it in Warzone or Black Ops Cold War.

The article below details the best loadout for the Marshal in COD Warzone.

Best loadout attachments for the Marshal in COD Warzone

The number of attachments for the Marshal pistol is limited and players can only use a maximum of three attachments at a time. These are the best attachments for a deadly Marshal build in Warzone:

Barrel: 6.5” Cut Down

Stock: Dual Wield

Ammunition: Dragon's Breath

There are only two barrel options, out of which the Cut Down barrel is the best. It increases the effective damage range and bullet velocity but hinders the sprinting and aim walking speeds. The Dual Wield stock is the most important attachment for the Marshal as it makes it a powerful Akimbo shotgun. According to the statistics, the weapon without Dual Wield is terrible. That's because it has extremely low damage compared to other weapons in Warzone.

The third and final attachment is the Dragon’s Breath. This ammunition attachment makes the Marshal a fire shotgun just like the R9 in Warzone. It induces incendiary damage while reducing the impact damage and range. Hence, this attachment can be avoided altogether if players don't approve of its cons.

As for the viability of the weapon, it’s really a gimmicky gun that is made just for fun. Don’t expect it to be overpowered. Although the description says it is a one-shot to kill weapon, that is highly unlikely. The Akimbo Marshal gun has been tested in Warzone, and it’s not even a two-shot kill at point blank range. Take a look at the video below by Twitter user ModernWarzone.

Here's an example of just how bad the new akimbo Marshal pistol / shotgun is in #Warzone with Dragon's Breathe rounds. pic.twitter.com/9XLu87ckid — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) August 18, 2021

Players can pair this with a strong primary weapon like the Cold War AK47 or the KRIG 6. The following are the best perks and equipment for this loadout:

Perk 1: Cold Blooded

Perk 2: Tempered

Perk 3: Combat Scout

Lethal Equipment: Semtex/Thermite

Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade

