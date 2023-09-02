5 best missile launchers in Armored Core 6

Armored Core 6 allows you to fulfill the fantasy of piloting a mech and riding it into battle. The latest game by FromSoftware gives you a chance to not only get in the cockpit of a mech and fight enemies but also customize and design it to your liking. From the components to the designs of these individual parts, you are given a wide range of freedom in designing a mech.

A very important component to take into consideration when designing a mech is the weapons that you can equip. One category of weapons available for you to use is missile launchers.

There are more than a few options for missile launchers in Armored Core 6, and if you are wondering which ones are the best, check out the list below.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The Vvc-70VPM and other missile launchers you should check out in Armored Core 6

1) Vvc-70VPM Plasma Missile Launcher

The Vvc-70VPM is a solid missile launcher that packs decent firepower even against bosses in Armored Core 6 (Image via Armored Core 6)

Plasma Missile Launchers in Armored Core 6 do not have the same kind of impact as other types of missile launchers in the game. However, what they lack in raw power, they make up for with a wider blast radius.

The Vvc-70PM can be equipped to either one of the back unit slots. It is capable of locking onto multiple targets at once. Additionally, due to its projectiles being dropped vertically, enemies have a hard time dodging it.

The Vvc-70VPM Plasma Missile Launcher can be purchased for 96,000 COAM from the Parts Shop. It is a decent weapon to use against Balteus.

2) WR-0999 Delivery Boy

The Delivery Boy is capable of covering a wide area with explosives (Image via FromSoftware)

The WR-0999 Delivery Boy can launch a cluster of missiles that covers a wide area with several explosions. This weapon only holds 20 rounds, which prevents it from being a go-to pick, especially during longer missions. However, it is a great option against opponents that are clustered together and even against enemy bosses and in PvP.

The WR-0999 Delivery Boy can be purchased from the shop for 298,000 COAM after Mission 14: Ocean Crossing in New Game ++.

3) BML-G1/P07VTC-12 Vertical Missile Launcher

The BML-G1 can lock onto 12 separate targets, or every single one can be fired onto a single one (Image via FromSoftware)

The BML-G1/P07VTC-12 is another weapon that can be equipped onto a back unit. It can fire 12 missiles at the same time, all of which can effectively negate cover.

The BML-G1/P07VTC-12's properties make it great in PvP, as a barrage of 12 vertical missiles will be very difficult to evade, even for the most talented players.

4) 44-141 JVLN Alpha Detonating Bazooka

The 44-141 JVLN is a handheld weapon instead of the standard back-mounted missile launchers. The Detonating Bazooka does a solid amount of damage upon impact. It also has a decent reload time, so follow-up shots can come quickly and can be strung together with combos.

This weapon becomes available once you reach Level 2 in the Hunter Class. There is no need to purchase it, and it should carry you through most of the early game before needing an upgrade.

5) BML-G1/P03VTC-08

This vertical missile launcher is great for taking out smaller targets in large groups, especially early in Armored Core 6 (Image via FromSoftware)

The BML-G1 is a great weapon to have early in Armored Core 6, especially against groups of smaller enemies that need to be dealt with very quickly. This weapon has decent firepower against basic targets, but it does not pack as much of a punch against enemy bosses.

This missile launcher becomes available after Mission 6: Attack the Dam Complex, and it can be purchased for 112,000 COAM. It is definitely worth investing in, so feel free to farm some funds in Mission 6 until you get enough credits to get it.

These are the best missile launchers in Armored Core 6 for those who want to build a mech that packs an explosive punch. Missile launchers are best paired with other types of weapons, and it is always wise to have one for close-range encounters.

For a more well-rounded build, check out the best close-range weapons in Armored Core 6 here.