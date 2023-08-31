5 best close-range weapons in Armored Core 6

If you're seeking flashy mechanics and close-combat action in Armored Core 6, close-range weapons are definitely the way to go. The game features a wide selection of firearms that can cater to every strategy and playstyle. Thanks to mechanics like Quick Boost, you can easily close your distance to your enemies if an up-close battle suits you.

Shotguns, handguns, swords, and blades are some of the common close-range weapons available in Armored Core 6. There are tons of viable weapons in the game, but we've gathered the five close-range weapons we currently think are the best in terms of firepower and versatility.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

ML-Redshift and other amazing close-range weapons in Armored Core 6

1) SG-026 Haldeman (Shotgun)

SG-026 Haldeman is a powerful early-game shotgun (Image via FromSoftware)

The SG-026 Haldeman shotgun is a standout choice for early-game armament in Armored Core 6. With a combination of solid attack power and impactful damage, this weapon is a reliable option for dealing with a variety of opponents, including regular enemies and bosses encountered in the initial stages of the game.

The shotgun's high attack power and impact make it well-suited for close-quarter engagements, where its spread of pellets can efficiently dispatch enemies within proximity.

You can purchase the SG-026 Haldeman at the Parts Shop for COAM 75,000. Alternatively, the weapon will be made available to you after completing Attack the Dam Complex and Destroy the Weaponized Mining Ship in Chapter 1.

2) Vvc-770LB (Laser Blade)

Laser Blade is a classic Armored Core weapon (Image via FromSoftware)

The Vvc-770LB laser blade is a powerful melee weapon that holds significant appeal for Armored Core 6 players, especially those who have a fondness for classic AC weaponry. Its inclusion as one of the starter melee options adds an extra layer of nostalgia and familiarity for those who have played previous Armored Core games.

The substantial damage output of 1630 and an impact score of 1100 highlight the Vvc-770LB's prowess as a top close-range weapon choice. While the laser blade might not combo as effectively as other weapons, its wide arc of attack compensates by allowing players to hit multiple enemies or effectively target larger opponents.

3) IA-C01W7: ML-Redshift (Coral Oscillator)

The IA-CO1W7: ML-Redshift in Armored Core 6 stands out as a versatile and powerful armament for your AC's left arm. This weapon is essentially a variant of the IA-CO1W2: Moonlight, but with an even higher attack power. The Redshift takes the concept of the Moonlight blade and elevates it, making it a great choice for AC pilots looking for close-range action.

Similar to its Moonlight counterpart, the Redshift boasts the unique feature of emitting powerful sword beams when swung, effectively turning the blade into a long-range firearm. This eliminates the need for ammunition consumption, providing a sustained and reliable source of ranged attacks.

4) SG-027 Zimmerman (Shotgun)

Zimmerman shotgun offers extra range for mid-range combat (Image via FromSoftware)

One of the common challenges with shotguns in video games is their focus on close-range combat, which often requires you to position yourself dangerously close to enemies. However, Zimmerman's extended effective range changes this dynamic, enabling you to eliminate enemies from a distance that's more typical of automatic weapons.

While Zimmerman's two-second reload time between shots might be seen as a drawback for those accustomed to faster-paced gameplay, its hard-hitting close-to-mid-range capabilities make up for this limitation. Being able to take down lower-level enemies in a single hit and deal substantial damage to more formidable opponents showcases the weapon's power.

This effectiveness, even in late-game scenarios, emphasizes the Zimmerman's viability as a go-to option for those seeking a reliable and high-damage shotgun choice in Armored Core 6.

5) VP-66LS (Laser Shotgun)

VP-66LS is not your ordinary laser shotgun (Image via FromSoftware)

The Laser Shotgun in Armored Core 6 offers a unique twist on the traditional shotgun concept, delivering close-range damage through a spread of energy blasts. This aligns with the expectations that fans have for shotguns in terms of their devastating power in close-quarter combat. However, the weapon's distinctive feature becomes apparent when you opt to hold down the fire button.

Unlike the conventional behavior of a standard shotgun, the Laser Shotgun surprises you by unleashing a powerful, concentrated energy beam when the fire button is held down. This mechanic resembles the charged shot often associated with Laser Rifles in the game.

This utility allows the Laser Shotgun to excel at engaging enemies from distances that would typically be beyond the effective range of a regular shotgun.