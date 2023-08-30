5 best long range weapons in Armored Core 6

Armored Core 6 features a massive weapon lineup that allows players to customize their combat style. However, long-range weapons seem to be the popular choice to equip in their arsenal, considering the different battle mechanics of the game. With the title's massive battle space and the AC's ability to fly in the air, we can see why long-range weapons provide a tactical advantage in Armored Core 6.

Most of these long-range weapons are equipped in the arms and back units, which makes it much easier to navigate if you're a newbie in Armored Core 6. Here's a rundown of the five best long-range weapons in the game based on their firepower and versatility.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Vvc-70VPM and 4 other best long-range weapons in Armored Core 6

1) RF-024 Turner (Assault Rifle)

RF-024 Turner is a powerful long-range weapon in Armored Core 6 (Image via FromSoftware)

It also has an impressive Impact stat, contributing to its ability to stagger enemies, making it particularly effective against bosses.

Another great thing is that you can use this weapon early in the game. Unlock RF-024 Turner by completing the Beginner Training 1: Basic Controls mission and purchasing it for COAM 55,000.

2) MA-J-201 Ransetsu-AR (Burst Assault Rifle)

Ransetsu AR is an intense burst AR in Armored Core 6 (Image via FromSoftware)

After you complete the mission, Attack the Waypoint via Chapter 1, you will finally be able to get hold of the MA-J-201 Ransetsu-AR Burst Assault Rifle. This comes at a price of COAM 111,000, and you can purchase it by scrolling through the Parts Shop under Garage.

This long-range weapon focuses on combining accuracy with rapid firepower through its burst-oriented design. It also emphasizes accuracy with lower recoil, allowing players to maintain better aim even during burst firing. This could be especially useful for hitting targets consistently at medium to long distances.

Given its intended use for recruits, the Burst Assault Rifle could serve as an accessible and user-friendly option for players who are getting accustomed to combat in the game. Its combination of accuracy and burst fire could help players find their rhythm and effectively engage enemies in various scenarios.

3) RF-025 Scudder (Assault Rifle)

Scudder AR is a weapon with high firepower in Armored Core 6 (Image via FromSoftware)

The long-range weapon in Armored Core 6 serves as an upgraded option for those seeking increased offensive firepower. With an impressive attack power of 110 and a substantial impact rating of 82, this weapon is designed to pack a significant punch against opponents.

One key consideration with this weapon is its energy consumption, indicated by an EN load requirement of 153. Managing your energy consumption effectively will likely involve adjusting other components of your loadout, such as your generator, to ensure that your energy supply is sufficient to use this weapon consistently without running out of power.

Players can acquire this upgraded long-range weapon by visiting the Parts Shop (Garage) and purchasing it for COAM 205,000. This investment reflects the enhanced offensive capabilities and improved performance that the weapon brings to your arsenal.

4) BML-G1/P07VTC-12 (Vertical Missile Launcher)

The Vertical Missile Launcher boasts impressive weapon stats (Image via FromSoftware)

The Vertical Missile Launcher becomes available for unlocking immediately following Mission 35: Escape. With a price tag of approximately COAM 188,000, this launcher is an excellent addition to your arsenal, particularly for players seeking enhanced firepower in their back unit. The Vertical Missile Launcher offers two unit placements for added flexibility in integrating it into your loadout.

What truly sets this weapon apart is its impressive attack power of 124, backed by a remarkable 12 cycles of firing capability. The impact factor, ranging from 89 and multiplied by 12, further contributes to the devastating potential of this launcher. The total rounds available for use stand at a respectable 360, ensuring sustained offensive capabilities during engagements.

5) Vvc-70VPM (Plasma Missile Launcher)

VVC-70VPM is one of the best long-range weapons in Armored Core 6 (Image via FromSoftware)

Finally, we come to the impressive Plasma Missile Launcher. This versatile back unit can be equipped in either of two unit placements, allowing for strategically customizing your loadout. Accessible at an affordable price of COAM 96,000 in the Parts Shop of the Garage, the Plasma Missile Launcher offers a compelling option that can significantly enhance your capabilities, even during the game's early stages.

With an attack power that reaches an impressive 760 and an Impact of 382, this launcher can deal devastating damage to your targets. Its effectiveness in neutralizing opponents is apparent, making it a valuable asset in your arsenal.