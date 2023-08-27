Armored Core 6 complete AC customization guide: All options, online features, and more explored 

Armored Core 6 is a customization wonderland. FromSoftware made tons of right decisions in developing the game, and its customization feature is impressive at an entirely different level. Players who enjoy adding some personal touches to their ACs will surely love this feature as they get to choose from a massive collection of paints, decals, and emblems. You can even create your own decals if you don't fancy the presets.

To gain access to the customization options in Armored Core 6, you have to play through Chapter 1 Mission 1: Illegal Entry, which serves as the game's tutorial. As you complete this task, you will be sent back to the Garage where you can perform all your customization agenda. Delve into this article for the game's full AC customization guide.

All Armored Core 6 AC customization options, online features, and more

Assembly

Change your Units, Inner, and Frame in the Assembly option (Image via FromSoftware)

The most basic customization feature in Armored Core 6 is called Assembly, which allows you to change parts and weapons on your mech. As a result, changing these affects your stats and actual combat experience.

You can customize the following in this option:

Units - Segment responsible for player's weapons (R-Arm, L-Arm, R-Back, L-Back) Frame - Offers key attributes besides damage (head, core, arms, or legs) Inner - Makes the mech move and produces energy (Booster, Fire Control System, Generator)

Paint

You can change your mech color in the game (Image via FromSoftware)

Of course, Armored Core 6 offers the most basic customization option — your mech's color. In the game, you can change the color of the individual parts of your robot. You can have a color mixture resembling a parrot and be as creative as you want. Further, you can use the RGB values to get that perfect hue for a perfect design, but just make sure to save it for future use as well.

Armored Core 6 also has an option to utilize the color schemes to be shared with another player.

Decals and emblems

Change your Decals and Emblems in the game (Image via FromSoftware)

Using the presets of the game, you can create your own decals to give a little flare to your mech. There is a wide selection of emblems in Armored Core 6, including cats, shells, and unicorns. These may be small touches to the overall aesthetic, but it just goes to show how much the creators love details.

Changing or creating emblems is pretty easy. First, pick Garage and then press the Triangle on PlayStation. If you’re using an Xbox controller, you might want to press Y, which will bring up the Display License Menu. From there, you can select any emblem that you can create on your own or import from other players.

Furthermore, you can change the size of your decals as you add your emblem, and even have multiple decals if you want. The emblems and decals are part of your Mercenary profile, so you get to choose a design that suits your taste most.

Image Editor

Create custom emblems using the Image Editor option (Image via FromSoftware)

Another feature in Armored Core 6 Garage is the Image Editor, where you can create a custom emblem from the ground up. By using this, you can modify an existing image in your collection, or even import an emblem designed by a friend.

You'll find a wide range of shapes and templates in this feature that you can combine, resize, and recolor to craft your unique emblems to perfection.

That is all for our customization guide. For more information on the game, check out Armored Core 6's complete list of weapons.