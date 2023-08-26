Can you manually reload weapons in Armored Core 6?

Armored Core 6 has a lot of combat mechanics that you are required to master in order to have a significantly easier time with some of the hardest encounters in the game. One such mechanic is the weapon reload, which automatically happens once you run out of ammo in the midst of combat.

However, there are moments when you might want to manually reload them at the start of an encounter to try and have a strategic advantage when there is another wave of enemies to take on.

Hence, it's not all that surprising that there are many in the community curious to know if they can manually reload their weapons in Armored Core 6.

Can players manually reload weapons in Armored Core 6?

Yes! You will be able to manually reload weapons in FromSoftware's latest title. However, this will only be applicable to those armaments that support the mechanic.

There are many weapons in the game that will not require a reload. Some have a heating system. After using it, you will need to give it a brief pause till the weapon cools before you can use it again.

Hence, with weapons that Overheat and Overload, you will not be able to reload them manually. The same goes for Grenade launchers, Laser, and Plasma weapons as well.

You will be able to manually reload weapons that need a set amount of ammo, like Assault Rifles, Machine Guns, and Shotguns.

How to manually reload your weapon in Armored Core 6

To be able to manually reload your weapon in Armored Core 6, here are a few things that you will be required to do:

1) Mouse and Keyboard users

If you are enjoying the game on PC using a mouse and a keyboard, then you will be able to manually reload your equipped weapon by holding the F and the attack button of the weapon. You will not be able to use the weapon during the reload animation.

2) Xbox Series X/S controller users

For those on the Xbox consoles or playing the game on PC with the Xbox controller, you will be able to reload the weapon by holding Y along with the fire or attack button for the weapon itself.

3) Dual Shock and Dual Sense users

Dual Shock and Dual Sense users can manually reload their weapon by pressing and holding Triangle along with the fire or attack button of the weapon.

If your weapon is not reloading after investing in the above steps, then make sure that the one you have equipped is an ammo-based armament in Armored Core 6 that allows manual reload.