Armored Core 6 mech customization guide: How to create your custom emblems?

FromSoftware's Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is a departure from the "Soulsbourne" games the company is renowned for, as it puts players at the helm of mechs. However, there is still a striking similarity between the two titles — the ability to build a character. In the case of Armored Core 6, players get to replace the individual parts that make up their mech.

Replacing components affects certain aspects of the mech's performance in combat. This ensures players can customize one to suit their playstyle.

Aside from being able to replace individual parts, players can customize the visuals of their fighting vehicle. This can be done by applying decals or emblems. The game also allows players to create their own emblem design, and if you are wondering how to do that, check out this guide.

Creating a custom emblem in Armored Core 6

To create a custom emblem or decal in Armored Core 6, players must visit their garage first. Go into the AC Design option to select decals, which can be positioned anywhere on the body of a mech and resized according to preference.

In order to create a custom one, players can use the in-game Image Editor. Choosing this option will allow the creation of a custom emblem by editing one of the templates available in the game or by importing images.

There is a surprisingly robust customization suite that allows decals and emblems to take on any look the player desires. Furthermore, there is an option to import designs made by others and export your own creations.

This can be done by utilizing a special code the game gives if the player chooses to upload it. To get a code, go to the menu inside the Image Editor and choose the Upload option. Upon uploading the emblem, players will receive a special code that corresponds to the specific emblem.

Those who want to import one can go into the Image Editor and locate the Downloads tab to input the unique code.

Players will be able to apply several decals to most of the mech's body. By doing so, they will not only have a mech well-suited for combat but also one that looks unique and memorable, especially in PvP.

If you are looking for other ways to create a build in Armored Core 6, check out this guide for the best creations in the early game.