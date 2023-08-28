Armored Core 6 build guide: Best early-game Tank build

With the wide range of customization options available, Armored Core 6 is the best game to show off your strategy and engineering skills. To get the perfect build, you need to have a solid understanding of the four leg types in AC units: Biped, Tetrapod, Reverse Joint, and Tank. While each of these legs has its own strengths and weaknesses, one can argue that tank builds are the best choice in the early game.

If you want something that is unstoppable, look no further than the Tank starter build. With a high resistance to damage, it specializes in AoE (Area of Effect) attacks that are perfect for situation when you're up against dozens of enemies simultaneously. Furthermore, missiles are also available to be equipped, imitating the design of a real-life war machine.

Best early-game Tank build in Armored Core 6

Tank builds are the most durable builds in Armored Core 6 (Image via FromSoftware)

As the name suggests, tank builds in Armored Core 6 are the sturdiest among all leg types. They have an exterior built to resist attacks, and they also offer weapons capable of unleashing heavy damage.

Tank builds have a lot of AP and reign supreme in defense. However, because of their bulky build, they inherently have less mobility. If you could look past this downside, here's a solid tank build you can use in the early game.

Unit

Use the VVC-760PR for this Armored Core 6 build (Image via FromSoftware)

This build has a VVC-760PR for the arm unit. You will need to complete some missions first to be able to purchase it. What this rifle does is charge up the plasma to create energetic explosions that scatter in the area. The back of the unit will utilize a VVC-70VPM. It’s another part focused on launching plasmas, which improve its accuracy and decrease enemy evasion.

Frame

MELANDER C3 is a perfect head choice for this Armored Core 6 tank build (Image via FromSoftware)

The head of the unit will be the HD-012 MELANDER C3, which serves as a great upgrade from its predecessor, the HD-011. It has higher defense and more stability but may be a bit pricey. If you are short on cash, you can swap this out for its predecessor instead.

The unit’s core, arms, and legs will have a matching TIAN-QIANG build that offers great armor with improved energy management. While this might make the overall unit slow, the purpose of this is to produce a heavyweight hulk on the battlefield with its extra APs and high resistance.

Inner and Expansion

ALULA/21E is the suitable booster choice for this build (Image via FromSoftware)

For the booster, you have the ALULA/21E that focuses on initial thrust and can be great for when you try to evade enemy attacks. The focus of this build is the FCS-G2/P05 that was shown during the gameplay preview back in June. It has a high QB thrust that assists you in the medium range when fighting.

The generator will be the DF-GN-06 MING-TANG, which has a high EN Capacity and an even higher EN Load. The EN Recharge is also competitive, making it the perfect combo for your plasma missiles.

For the expansion, ASSAULT ARMOR is best. The staggering damage will be combined with the firepower of the plasmas as well as the plasma explosions, adding to an overall heavy damage.

This wraps up our early game tank build guide in Armored Core 6. You may also want to learn about other early-game build options.