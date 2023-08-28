Armored Core 6 build guide: Best early-game Tetrapod build

The tetrapod build in Armored Core 6 is among the most popular builds in the early game. If you’re new to the Armored Core series, you might be overwhelmed by the customization options available in the game. To put it simply, your mechs can be made of Biped, Tetrapod, Reverse Joint, and Tank legs. Each of these legs has its own perks and drawbacks, so it is important to determine which suits your playstyle the most.

While every AC unit is unique, the tetrapod build in Armored Core 6 can be supreme in the early game. It's a game that requires a lot of moving and exploring, and you will find yourself constantly fighting, hovering, and even escaping enemy attacks. That being said, having the best type of leg that suits your AC can be a good initial investment.

Best early-game Tetrapod build in Armored Core 6

Tetrapods are strong features in this Armored Core 6 build (Image via FromSoftware)

Tetrapod builds in Armored Core 6 are meant to defeat load limits. This means that you don’t have to worry much about your AC unit not functioning because it can no longer support your massive weapons. The last thing you want to experience in a battle is to be overburdened under a Biped or a Reverse Joint and still have to fight midway.

Tetrapod builds also excel in hovering in the air for longer periods. You can effectively initiate aerial attacks because these legs are capable of such mobility. The tetrapod build comes with one drawback though, which is having slower movement than other leg types.

If you think this is a fine trade for its impressive load limit, then go ahead and try this tetrapod build in Armored Core 6. This is perfect for holding against bosses and even in PvP fights. It’s also meant to absorb a good amount of damage but can also produce a ton of firepower through the Stun Needle Launcher VE-60SNA.

Unit

The DUCKETT handgun is suitable for this Armored Core 6 tetrapod build (Image via FromSoftware)

The left and right arm of the unit is the HG-004 DUCKETT. It’s a long-barreled handgun that raises firepower. If you don’t have one, another option is the HG-003 COQUILLETT. Although it might have less firepower, it doesn’t really ruin the overall build.

The back of the unit utilizes the VE-60SNA or the Stun Needle Launcher, which can be obtained by completing Chapter 3. Not only does it provide a direct hit, but the additional stun also increases the total damage on the opponent.

Frame

Use the VP-424 tetrapod in this Armored Core 6 build (Image via FromSoftware)

The unit’s head is the IA-C01H: EPHEMERA, which prioritizes stability and defense over scanning. The Core is the sturdy VE-40A, which most players choose for their builds. The EPHEMERA arms match the head and focus its specialization on firepower.

However, you can also use the VP-46D or the NACHTREIHER in the first few parts. All you need to note is that a Firearm Specialization around 100 or above is ideal. For the legs, it’s best to use the lightest tetrapod, the VP-424.

Inner and Expansion

FLUEGEL is the booster choice for this Armored Core 6 build (Image via FromSoftware)

The boosters are the FLUEGEL, prioritizing the thrust and quick thrust. The Focus is the FCS-G2 in the late game, but you can opt for the FC-006 ABBOT in the first part as the unit needs to focus on the Close-Range Assist.

You can also choose the HOKUSHI Generator for better EN Recharge that ranges over 900. Finally, get the Assault Armor for your Expansion Slot to highlight the staggering damage while assisting the usual stun and firepower.

That is all for our early game tetrapod build in Armored Core 6. You can take a look at this article if you want to explore more early-game build options.