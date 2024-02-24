8 best mobile games like PUBG Mobile in 2024

PUBG Mobile is still among the best mobile games in 2024 and continues to provide an action-packed battle royale experience. However, there are other similar titles available for smartphones that offer tactical shootouts and survival challenges.

These eight picks promise immersive gameplay, fierce competition, and endless excitement for players on the go. They're also similar to PUBG Mobile.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best mobile games like PUBG Mobile in 2024

1) Free Fire

Free Fire cover (Image via Garena)

Developed by Garena, this is one of the best mobile games that doubles as an alternative to PUBG Mobile in many parts of the world. Free Fire comes with a faster gameplay style and a smaller map, which allows quicker and more intense matches.

This title is also free to play and has a large and active player base. Launch yourself onto its map, find weapons, and eliminate your opponents.

2) Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile official cover (Image via Activision)

COD: Mobile is a great option for players who want an experience similar to PUBG Mobile. Developed by Activision, it features the same quality and fast-paced action as its console counterpart, with a wide variety of weapons and maps. This title lets you dominate enemies across iconic Call of Duty maps like Shipment in classic modes like Team Deathmatch and Domination.

The game also offers unique skins representing popular COD icons such as Gaz and Ghost. Plus, this title has a larger and more active player base than PUBG Mobile, making it one of the best mobile games to be played in 2024.

3) PUBG: New State

PUBG: New State official cover (Image via Krafton)

Dive into a futuristic battle royale experience with PUBG New State. Set in 2051, this game offers a similar dose of adrenaline to PUBG Mobile with a twist. In this title, you'll navigate a technologically advanced map, utilize drones for scouting, and even call in powerful support vehicles to gain tactical advantages. The game also has weapons like the futuristic grenade launcher and plasma rifle.

Improving on the classic PUBG Mobile experience, New State is its perfect evolution and offers a look into the potential future of mobile battle royale.

4) Fortnite Mobile

Fortnite official cover (Image via Epic Games)

PC and consoles' most popular BR title is now one of the best mobile games to play in 2024. Fortnite Mobile has a unique cartoonish art style with a variety of wacky weapons and items. It allows you to unleash your creativity by constructing elaborate structures for defense or strategic attacks.

Fortnite Mobile keeps the action fresh with regular updates, ensuring an accessible battle royale experience for all players. The game is also perfectly free to play.

Note: Owing to legal clashes between Epic Games and Apple, this mobile game cannot be played directly on iOS devices currently. Workarounds exist, but an Epic Games store for iOS is confirmed to be in development.

5) Blood Strike

Blood Stroke (Image via NetEase Inc)

NetEase Games has launched Blood Strike on Android, and this is a hot new battle royale game where you fight in a World War II setting. If you're looking for a unique and action-packed twist on the classic battle royale, this is one of the best mobile games for the history buffs out there.

Supposedly set to launch on iOS devices on March 24, 2024, this title will be free to play and is already seeing a growing player base.

6) Farlight 84

Farlight 84 latest update cover. (Image via Farlight Games)

Developed by Farlight Games, this title also takes a rather unique approach to the battle royale genre. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, Farlight 84 features a variety of vehicles and weapons that can be used to travel around the map and defeat enemies.

The title also sees frequent updates and is also free to play. Farlight 84 offers a thrilling blend of tactical depth and adrenaline-pumping action, setting it apart as one of the best mobile games in current times.

7) Super Mecha Champions

Super Mecha Champions official cover. (Image via NetEase Inc.)

Forget running, and jump into giant robots in Super Mecha Champions, another unique battle royale from NetEase Games. It offers a vibrant arena for you to drop into, a mechanized titan, and lets you unleash devastating firepower on your rivals.

This game is perfect if you want a fresh spin on the genre, far from the typical run-and-gun experience. Master your mech's special powers like shields or dashes and battle this title's colorful arena.

8) Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX official cover. (Image via Garena)

Free Fire MAX improves upon Free Fire in a few ways. It cranks up the graphics, smooths out the action, and adds new features to the original battle royale hit. The title offers stunning HD visuals, silky-smooth gameplay, and richer environments.

Whether you're a Free Fire veteran or a newcomer, FFMAX delivers an epic mobile battle royale experience without slowing down the intense action, easily making it one of the best mobile games in the battle royale genre.