How to get Skirmisher Captain Price skin in Call of Duty Mobile

The Skirmisher Captain Price skin is now up for grabs in Call of Duty Mobile. In terms of appearance, the official Call of Duty blog describes the upcoming skin as "comprising tactical gray combat fatigues with red accents and dark gray boonie hat."

Needless to say, it gives the veteran Operator a unique appearance and is a must-have for all COD Mobile fans.

That said, in this guide, we will take a closer look at how you can obtain the new Skirmisher Captain Price skin in Call of Duty Mobile and dominate the game's battlefields in style.

Guide to unlocking the Skirmisher Captain Price skin in Call of Duty Mobile

You can get your hands on the Skirmisher Captain Price skin by pre-ordering any digital version of Modern Warfare 3 (Standard Edition or Vault Edition). However, there are a few things you need to take care of before purchasing a copy of MW3.

The official Call of Duty blog states the following steps to acquire the skin:

First things first, link your primary Activision account to Call of Duty Mobile. Next, pre-order either the Standard or the Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 3 digitally. It can be on any platform (Windows PC, Xbox, or PlayStation) as long as it is a digital order. When Modern Warfare 3 goes live on November 10, 2023, launch the game and proceed to log in with the same Activision account. Make sure you do this before November 15. Finally, check your COD Mobile in-game mailbox to claim the Skirmisher Captain Price skin. It will start rolling out from November 30, 2023.

Once claimed, you can use the skin freely in your COD Mobile matches, irrespective of the game mode. Having said that, it is worth noting here that the skin will be rolled out in phases, meaning you may not receive it on November 30.

Call of Duty has requested fans to wait till December 7, 2023, for the item to get delivered. However, if you don't get it by then, it is advised to contact Activision's official support team for further assistance in claiming the skin.

That covers everything there is to know about getting the Skirmisher Captain Price skin in Call of Duty Mobile.

Modern Warfare 3 will go live on November 10, 2023, with the Campaign Early Access kicking off on November 2, 2023. Until then, Call of Duty fans can join in on the action in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 The Haunting. It is now available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty hub for the latest news about Modern Warfare 2, MW3, and Warzone.