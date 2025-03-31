There is a surprising amount of mods available for Inzoi considering the game has just been released in early access. Although the devs did say that they were going to provide full mod support on launch, modders have already started working on making tweaks to the game.

Ad

While some of these mods are cosmetic, others help optimize the game for players. This article discusses a few of the best mods for Inzoi that you need to try.

Note: This listing isn't ranked. It is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Listing some of the best mods for Inzoi that you need to try

1) Inzoi Mod Enabler

Ad

Trending

The Mod Enabler allows you to add mods to the life-sim (Image via Nexus Mods || FrancisLouis)

For those who want to mod the Krafton life-sim, this file is essential. It allows you to bypass all restrictions when loading mods in the game. Although this is a temporary fix and devs will soon add in official support, it allows players to install essential mods that fix performance issues or provide a significant visual uplift.

Ad

Get Inzoi Mod Enabler on Nexus Mods.

2) Mod Manager for Inzoi

The Mod Manager allows you to control other mods for the game (Image via Nexus Mods || MerryJoyKey)

If you want to install multiple mods for Inzoi, you should definitely get the Mod Manager. It streamlines the installation process, as players can simply drag the required altered files into the app to add their preferred mods. You can also enable or disable any modifications with a single click. Furthermore, this mod even extracts the files from a zip folder for you.

Ad

Get Mod Manager for Inzoi on Nexus Mods.

3) Enhanced Inzoi visuals

The enhanced visuals mod (Image via Nexus Mods || FrancisLouis)

This mod is perfect for those who want to have tighter control over the game's visuals. It allows players to disable certain effects like chromatic aberration, and vignette, or improve settings like environment LODs, draw distance, Ambient Occlusion, shadow resolution, and more.

Ad

Get Enhanced Inzoi Visuals on Nexus Mods.

4) Inzoi Optimizer

The optimizer can be a boon for some players (Image via Nexus Mods || FrancisLouis)

This is one of the best mods to try if players are facing any issues with the current build of the game. It optimizes the game by improving shader compilation, CPU and GPU resource management, logging reduction, and asset streaming. While it isn't a universal improvement, it can help improve performance for a good chunk of players.

Ad

Get Inzoi Optimizer on Nexus Mods.

5) Higher Quality Skin and Faces

This mod significantly enhances the game's visual quality (Image via Nexus Mods || FrancisLouis)

Players who want to achieve higher quality textures and have the hardware to support it should definitely try this mod. It restores the original high-quality textures, further improving the skin detail of your Zois.

Ad

Get Higher Quality Skin and Faces on Nexus Mods.

6) Camera Control Mod

This is one of the best mods for players accustomed to The Sims' controls (Image via Nexus Mods || armtin)

This mod is for players who are too accustomed to The Sims' controls. It allows you to use the WASD keys to move the camera instead of the character, like edge-scrolling. Aside from that, the mod also gives you optional Sims 2-style drag and rotate controls. While it is a simple AutoHotkey script and not something native, it is a quick fix for those who need such controls.

Ad

Get the Camera Control Mod on Nexus Mods.

Check out our other articles on this Krafton life sim title:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.