Best Moko (Tomoko Noge) Build Guide in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Moko (Tomoko Noge) Build Guide in Persona 5: The Phantom X
Tomoko is one of the 4-star characters (Image via ATLUS)

Tomoko Noge is one of the first characters you will meet in Persona 5: The Phantom X, and she will later join you as the Phantom Thief, Moko. She can be obtained for free by completing certain challenges similar to Okkyan, and is a generalist buffer support character who can also boost effect hit rate when you get her A6.

This article will cover the best build for Moko or Tomoko Noge in Persona 5: The Phantom x.

Best Revelation Cards for Tomoko Noge (Moko) in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Tomoko can either use the Power or Prosperity Revelation Card set in P5X. The former will buff her own attacks while the latter is used to help her team. It is ideal that you run Prosperity, as it can give you a 25% increased Highlight Bar when entering battle as well as reduce incoming damage.

Overview (Image via ATLUS)
Overview (Image via ATLUS)

Here are the main stats that you need to target when building Tomoko:

  • Moon: Attack
  • Star: Attack
  • Sky: Attack

Best Weapons for Tomoko Noge (Moko) in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Tomoko has two weapon choices, and one of them can be obtained for free by completing certain challenges.

Weapon (Image via ATLUS)
Weapon (Image via ATLUS)
  • 5-star - Dream and Nightmare (At Rank 1): Increase Attack by 30.0%. Increase the chance to inflict Sleep by 41.0%. When using a skill on an ally, increase the target's Attack by 21.0% for 2 turns.
  • 4-star - Shadow Crowns (At Rank 1): Increase Attack by 12.0%. After spending Greenleaf, increase Attack by 19.0% for 2 turns.
Her 5-star weapon increases the buff she can provide to her allies, but she is usable with her free 4-star choice as well.

Skill Priority

Given Tomoko can buff her allies' damage with her buffs, target the following skills to get the most out of her team setups:

  • Skill 2 > Skill 3 > Thief Tactics > Skill 1

Best teams for Tomoko Noge (Moko) in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Tomoko can fit into most teams due to her role as a generalized buffer. But she works the best with Joker in P5X, especially if you lack Rin.

Joker+Leon+Okkyan

Wonder's Personas

  • Alice - Curse Damage Taken
  • Dionysus - Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage
  • Surt - Defense Down
  • Dominion - Attack Up, Damage Up

Although she can fit into most teams, you will often find that the other Phantom Thieves have more synergy with each other, bringing her role as a support down.

