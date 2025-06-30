Best Moko (Tomoko Noge) Build Guide in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Tomoko Noge is one of the first characters you will meet in Persona 5: The Phantom X, and she will later join you as the Phantom Thief, Moko. She can be obtained for free by completing certain challenges similar to Okkyan, and is a generalist buffer support character who can also boost effect hit rate when you get her A6.

Ad

This article will cover the best build for Moko or Tomoko Noge in Persona 5: The Phantom x.

Best Revelation Cards for Tomoko Noge (Moko) in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Tomoko can either use the Power or Prosperity Revelation Card set in P5X. The former will buff her own attacks while the latter is used to help her team. It is ideal that you run Prosperity, as it can give you a 25% increased Highlight Bar when entering battle as well as reduce incoming damage.

Ad

Trending

Overview (Image via ATLUS)

Also Read: Best Ann build in P5X

Ad

Here are the main stats that you need to target when building Tomoko:

Moon: Attack

Star: Attack

Sky: Attack

Best Weapons for Tomoko Noge (Moko) in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Tomoko has two weapon choices, and one of them can be obtained for free by completing certain challenges.

Weapon (Image via ATLUS)

5-star - Dream and Nightmare (At Rank 1): Increase Attack by 30.0%. Increase the chance to inflict Sleep by 41.0%. When using a skill on an ally, increase the target's Attack by 21.0% for 2 turns.

Increase Attack by 30.0%. Increase the chance to inflict Sleep by 41.0%. When using a skill on an ally, increase the target's Attack by 21.0% for 2 turns. 4-star - Shadow Crowns (At Rank 1): Increase Attack by 12.0%. After spending Greenleaf, increase Attack by 19.0% for 2 turns.

Ad

Her 5-star weapon increases the buff she can provide to her allies, but she is usable with her free 4-star choice as well.

Skill Priority

Given Tomoko can buff her allies' damage with her buffs, target the following skills to get the most out of her team setups:

Skill 2 > Skill 3 > Thief Tactics > Skill 1

Best teams for Tomoko Noge (Moko) in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Tomoko can fit into most teams due to her role as a generalized buffer. But she works the best with Joker in P5X, especially if you lack Rin.

Ad

Joker+Leon+Okkyan

Wonder's Personas

Alice - Curse Damage Taken

- Curse Damage Taken Dionysus - Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage

- Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage Surt - Defense Down

- Defense Down Dominion - Attack Up, Damage Up

Although she can fit into most teams, you will often find that the other Phantom Thieves have more synergy with each other, bringing her role as a support down.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.