The Cookie Run: Kingdom Anniversary update has finally arrived, and the developers have gone all out to celebrate the kingdom-builder RPG (role-playing game) completing two years. Among several redeem codes, costumes, a new treasure, and a fresh Epic Cookie, it is the Legendary Magic Cookie, Moonlight, that has stolen the show.

If you've just got your hands on the Queen of the Realm, then read on to find out how to get the most out of Moonlight in various Cookie Run: Kingdom situations using the best topping.

Best Build for Moonlight in Cookie Run: Kingdom

To identify the right toppings, players will first have to understand the new Cookie's skill and sub-stats in detail. Her Dream of the Night Sky ability is quite diverse as it packs two rounds of DMG, a stun, two important debuffs, and a self-heal.

When the skill is used, Moonlight attacks enemies with stars and inflicts the Weakness debuff. The Magic Cookie then illuminates the field with Moonlight, dealing additional DMG and stunning the enemy. After recovering from the stun, enemies will be under the Drowsy debuff, after which she will heal herself.

The relevant figures associated with the skill described above are:

Cooldown: 15 seconds

Weakness: +25.0% ATK for 12.0 sec: stacks up to x1

Starlight Periodic DMG: up to x10 ticks for 1.8 sec; 108.5% DMG per tick

Additional Starlight DMG: 5.5% of Max HP (Cookies)

Starlight ignoring DMG Resist: 40.0%

Moonlight DMG: Single hit DMG (Cookies): 125.0% of ATK + 3.0% of true DMG proportional to Max HP + Seep for 2.0 sec

Single hit DMG (Others): 255.0% of ATK + Sleep for 2.0 sec

Drowsiness: ATK SPD -15.0%, MOV SPD -15.0% for 15.0 sec

Self-healing: 29.8% of ATK

The two important aspects that define how popular any character becomes in Cookie Run: Kingdom is their skill and their survivability. While the aforementioned numbers show that Moonlight's ability is exceptionally powerful, players should take her sub-stats into consideration before deciding on their topping:

HP: 131,064

ATK: 63,700

DEF: 48,078

CRIT%: 13%

The max HP and DEF sub-stats for the new Cookie are nothing to write home about. While they are adequate for Cookie Run: Kingdom's PvE, players will struggle to keep Moonlight alive during the second half of their PvP matches.

The conventional choice for a mid-position DPS is always between a Searing Raspberry or Swift Chocolate build. With the collection of debuffs and DMG rating that Moonlight has, both of those toppings would greatly boost the Legendary character's in-game potential.

That being said, the topping that will maximize the value that Cookie Run: Kingdom players can get from the conductor of the World of Dreams is a full Solid Almond build. This topping focuses on boosting the survivability of the Cookie, and Moonlight's skill is super impressive, so focusing on keeping her alive instead of boosting aspects of her ability for as long as possible is the wiser choice.

Cookie Run: Kingdom fans can follow this space to keep an eye out for all the latest news.

