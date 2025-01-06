The best MP7 build in Delta Force is a force to be reckoned with at close-range combat. The SMG is built to annihilate enemies in closed spaces and with decent attachments, it can even handle mid-range combat to an extent. The MP7 has a fast fire rate, lower recoil, and is easy to use. This makes it ideal for players who are just getting started with the game. On top of this, the fact that the weapon can be unlocked pretty early in the game (Warfare Level 19) also makes it a solid pick.

However, to get the most out of the gun, you must equip a few attachments that can help further enhance its stats, making it the best MP7 build in Delta Force. In this guide, we will take a closer look at how you can set up the best MP7 build in the shooter.

Best Delta Force MP7 build

To curate the best Delta Force MP7 build, it's recommended to use the following attachments:

Muzzle: M7 Practical Suppressor

M7 Practical Suppressor Barrel: MP7 Enhanced Barrel Combo

MP7 Enhanced Barrel Combo Left Patch: DD Python Handguard

DD Python Handguard Right Patch: DD Python Handguard

DD Python Handguard Right Rail: PEQ-2 Red Laser Light Combo

PEQ-2 Red Laser Light Combo Optic: Panoramic Red Dot Sight

Panoramic Red Dot Sight Stock: MP7 Bolt Cover

MP7 Bolt Cover Rear Grip: MP7 Balanced Rear Grip

MP7 Balanced Rear Grip Foregrip: X25U Angled Combat Grip

X25U Angled Combat Grip Mag: MP7 60-Round Drum Mag

The loadout code for this Delta Force MP7 Submachine Gun build is as follows:

MP7 Submachine Gun-Warfare-6F5I97C09B793ILS11ON5

Setting up the best Delta Force MP7 build (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

This loadout is curated with the needs of newcomers and veterans in mind. It is extremely easy to use and features low recoil and superb handling attributes. After building the loadout, it is highly recommended that you hop into the Firing Range to check out its performance in real time.

How do these attachments affect the MP7?

Given below is a list of all the attachments for the best MP7 build along with a brief overview of their impact on the SMG:

The M7 Practical Suppressor has multiple benefits. First of all, it keeps you off the radar. Second, it drastically improves the control stats of the SMG, making it a lot easier to use at mid-range.

has multiple benefits. First of all, it keeps you off the radar. Second, it drastically improves the control stats of the SMG, making it a lot easier to use at mid-range. The MP7 Enhanced Barrel Combo also helps in improving the gun's control stats. It also leads to a slight decrease in damage range and muzzle velocity, which makes it suitable even for mid-range fights.

also helps in improving the gun's control stats. It also leads to a slight decrease in damage range and muzzle velocity, which makes it suitable even for mid-range fights. The DD Python Handguard improves the handling stats by one point. With two of these, you are essentially improving handling stats by two points.

improves the handling stats by one point. With two of these, you are essentially improving handling stats by two points. The PEQ-2 Red Laser Light Combo significantly improves handling and accuracy, while also allowing for a tactical stance. That said, enemies will be able to easily spot it, so be mindful when rushing through a dark room.

significantly improves handling and accuracy, while also allowing for a tactical stance. That said, enemies will be able to easily spot it, so be mindful when rushing through a dark room. The Panoramic Red Dot Sight is a clean and precise optical sight with a minimalistic design theme. Of course, you can pick any optic of your choice. However, since it's an SMG, using sights with magnification levels over 2x is not recommended.

is a clean and precise optical sight with a minimalistic design theme. Of course, you can pick any optic of your choice. However, since it's an SMG, using sights with magnification levels over 2x is not recommended. The MP7 Bolt Cover drastically increases the handling stats of the SMG. But that's not all. It also increases the gun's accuracy.

drastically increases the handling stats of the SMG. But that's not all. It also increases the gun's accuracy. The MP7 Balanced Rear Grip has a minor effect on multiple stats. It increases the gun's control, handling, stability, and accuracy stats by one point.

has a minor effect on multiple stats. It increases the gun's control, handling, stability, and accuracy stats by one point. The X25U Angled Combat Grip has a significant impact on reducing both horizontal as well as vertical recoil, essentially turning it into a laser beam shooting gun.

has a significant impact on reducing both horizontal as well as vertical recoil, essentially turning it into a laser beam shooting gun. Finally, the MP7 60-Round Drum Mag increases the bullet count per magazine from 30 to 60. With its fast fire rate, you might run out of bullets frequently, but it ensures that you don't end up reloading in the face of a threat.

Best MP7 build calibration settings in Delta Force

After setting up the best MP7 build in Delta Force, it's now time to calibrate some of these attachments to make the most out of the loadout. Here's what we suggest:

Stock: Thickness -50.00 mm

Thickness -50.00 mm Rear Grip: Weight Limit +50.00 g

Weight Limit +50.00 g Foregrip: Placement -2 Slot

Placement -2 Slot Barrel: Length -10.00 mm

Exploring the best MP7 build calibration settings (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

With these calibrations, you are tuning the best MP7 build to be viable in all scenarios. These calibrations will also ensure that you can use the gun aggressively if the situation calls for it.

That covers everything that you need to know about setting up the best MP7 build in Delta Force.

