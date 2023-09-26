5 best must-have items in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

Phantom Liberty 2.0, the latest update for Cyberpunk 2077, has raised a lot of expectations among players. The changes it brings are so profound that it is mandatory to reset your character's specs and learn new mechanics. In addition, the gameplay experience has been greatly improved with a new map, additional clothing, weapons, and more.

Taking into account the variety of objects in Phantom Liberty 2.0, we made a list of five must-have items for every player. Check it out, and decide your favorites.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

5 best items to go for in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

1) Quadra Sport R-7 Vigilante

This is one of the best vehicles in the DLC (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Vehicle combat is one of the pillars of Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty 2.0 expansion. Therefore, one of the items you should equip right away is a good vehicle.

The Quadra Sport R-7 Vigilante is a powerful vehicle with a design that combines shiny finishes with an exposed engine. It can be used to travel to the unexplored areas of Dogtown and quickly escape when heavier vehicles from enemy factions attack you. The space for installing weapons is one of the most important features of this car.

The game's new vehicle combat mode will enhance races between cars, motorcycles, and armed trucks. Therefore, it is important to have all the available boosts, and the Quadra Sport R-7 Vigilante is one of the cars best prepared for this type of scenario.

The vehicle is available for players who have pre-ordered the game as a purchase bonus. However, those who have not pre-ordered it must find it on the map.

2) Kerenzikov Cyberware

Another useful cyberware (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Cyberwares are among the most useful objects in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0. These items are add-ons that you can install on your body to gain new abilities or improve the ones you already have. We recommend the Kerenzikov as one of the necessary items for the game.

The Kerenzikov is a very valuable item for those with a more offensive style of play. It allows you to shoot with great accuracy and comes with the ability to slow down time.

With its help, you can reduce the speed of characters and objects around you by 90%. This is a useful power to escape situations where you are cornered or attacked by many enemies.

3) Monowire

Cyberwares like the Monowire are very useful in Phantom Liberty (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Another Cyberware we recommend for Phantom Liberty 2.0 is the Monowire. This modification adds a metal whip to the character's arms. It requires a battery to swing, and its charge is proportional to the damage your enemies take.

The Monowire remains charged when not in use, so it should always be handled at the right moments. The more energy it has, the more powerful the attack, allowing you to dismember some enemies in just a few moves. It can also block external attacks, making it very useful as a defensive object.

This Cyberware can be used in a variety of ways and upgraded to improve its effects.

4) Rostović DB-2 Satara

Weapons are essential in Phantom Liberty 2.0 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 does not miss the opportunity to remind us of its futuristic lore. Therefore, a weapon with a strong technological core, such as the Rostović DB-2 Satara, is a great pick for this version of the game.

The Rostović DB-2 Satara does not fire normal pellets. Instead, it fires small steel spikes that are sharpened like blades. The weapon's detractors say that it is too heavy to handle for a long time, but those who prefer it say that there is no wall that can resist it.

In this regard, we must say that the Rostović DB-2 Satara is a modified version of the DB-4 Igla, equipped with an electromagnetic barrel that allows the shots to be charged and penetrate objects and walls. Each magazine has a capacity of 14 pellets.

5) Osprey Sniper Rifle

Weapons are among the most important items in Phantom Liberty 2.0. It's not possible to survive in the dystopian world of Cyberpunk 2077 if you don't have ways to defend yourself from your enemies or to attack them tactically.

The Osprey Sniper Rifle is included in the new features of the DLC and could be considered one of the must-have items in Phantom Liberty 2.0. Taking into account that a new combat mode is among the new features of the update, having a weapon that can take on heavy vehicles can give you an advantage on the battlefield.

The Osprey Sniper Rifle has a larger magazine than most weapons in the game. It is also located on the back of the hilt, a characteristic of heavy-caliber weapons. This indicates that it can be used in situations where V has to deal with tanks or other large vehicles.

In addition, the military style of the rifle associates it with the Barghest Militia faction. This group is introduced in the DLC and inhabits Dogtown, the new city in the plot of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liverety 2.0.

This is a short list of the must-have items in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0. If you want to know more about the game, you can check out our guide to all the Ripperdoc locations.